Few schools have the rich college football history that Oklahoma has — and the pro football history of the Sooners isn’t too bad, either.

Oklahoma has produced six Heisman Trophy winners, five Outland Trophy winners, four Butkus Awards and three Lombardi and Thorpe Award winners apiece.

Oklahoma also has produced 45 first-round NFL draft picks, including 14 Top 5 picks. The Sooners have had three players selected first overall in NFL drafts – defensive end Lee Roy Selmon in 1976, halfback Billy Sims in 1980 and quarterback Sam Bradford in 2010.

Sims was one of three Oklahoma running backs to win the Heisman, joining Billy Vessels (1952) and Steve Owens (1969).

Vessels was the second overall pick of his draft (1953) but opted to sign in Canada, winning CFL MVP honors as a rookie with the Edmonton Eskimos. Owens was the 19th overall pick of the Detroit Lions in 1970 and became the first back in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season in 1971. Sims would give the Lions three more 1,000-yard seasons in the 1980s but, like Vessels and Owens, saw his career shortened by a knee injury.

The line of great backs from Oklahoma doesn’t end there, though. Adrian Peterson won three rushing titles with the Minnesota Vikings and was the NFL MVP in 2012. DeMarco Murray also won a rushing title with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. Greg Pruitt went to five Pro Bowls and Joe Washington one. Steve Sewell, David Overstreet, Elvis Peacock, Joe Don Looney, Leon Heath and George Thomas also became first-round draft picks.

There are two Sooners enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Selmon and wide receiver Tommy McDonald.

The Sooners have a potential 46th first-round draft pick in 2018 with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield. He passed for 40-plus touchdowns with single-digit interceptions each of his final two seasons at Oklahoma.

Here’s the all-time University of Oklahoma NFL team:

QB Sam Bradford, NFL record 71.6 % completion rate in 2016

HB Adrian Peterson, NFL MVP 2012, 3-time rushing champ

FB Steve Owens, 1 Pro Bowl

WR Tommy McDonald, Hall of Fame

WR Eddie Hinton, Super Bowl champion 1970, 111 career catches

TE Keith Jackson, 6 Pro Bowls

T Ralph Neely, 1960s NFL all-decade team

T Trent Williams, 6 Pro Bowls

G Davin Joseph, 2 Pro Bowls

G Greg Roberts, 4-year starter with Tampa Bay

C Tom Brahaney, 9-year veteran

DE Lee Roy Selmon, Hall of Fame

DE Derland Moore, Saints 50th anniversary team

DT Tommie Harris, 3 Pro Bowls

DT Gerald McCoy, 6 Pro Bowls

OLB Steve Zabel, 13 fumble recoveries in nine seasons

MLB Brian Bosworth, 1987 NFL all-rookie team

OLB Curtis Lofton, 948 tackles in 9 seasons

CB Bobby Boyd, 1960s NFL all-decade team

CB Clendon Thomas, 11-year starter, 27 interceptions

S Roy Williams, 5 Pro Bowls

S Scott Case, 30 career interceptions, Super Bowl champion

K Uwe von Schamann, 101 FGs, 540 points in 6 seasons at Miami

P Tress Way, career 46.2-yard average in 4 years with Redskins

KR Greg Pruitt, 194 career punt returns, 106 kick returns