Thomas, Flores surprise picks as Class of 2019 semifinalists

First-time candidates Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez and Ed Reed are among the 25 semifinalists announced Sunday night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-era Class of 2019 … and let’s be honest: That’s no surprise.

This, however, is: Former linebacker Zach Thomas and coach and quarterback Tom Flores join them.

It’s the first time either has been nominated as a Hall-of-Fame semifinalist, with Thomas and Flores joining a group that includes 17 holdovers from a year ago — including all 10 finalists not elected to the Class of 2018.

Thomas, who retired in 2009, was a seven-time All-Pro and an all-decade choice at linebacker, while Flores was the first Hispanic quarterback and first Hispanic Super Bowl winner — first, as a quarterback (with the Kansas City Chiefs), and, later, as a head coach (two times with the Oakland Raiders).

Both are considered longshots, but at least their candidacies remain alive … which means they have a shot at Canton. So does former safety LeRoy Butler, who’s a semifinalist for the second straight year … and the second year ever … as well as linebackers Sam Mills and Clay Matthews, with Matthews making his third appearance on the semifinalists’ ballot and Mills his second.

Mills was nominated in 2016; Matthews in 2012 and 2017.

The biggest logjam is at defensive back, where there are eight candidates — including five safeties (Steve Atwater, Darren Woodson, John Lynch, Reed and Butler). Lynch has been a finalist the past five years, while Reed is expected to be one in 2019. That leaves little room for the three others, with Atwater (2016) the only previous finalist.

Also included are former coaches Don Coryell and Jimmy Johnson, both of whom were semifinalists a year ago and both of whom have been finalists before — with Coryell a top-10 finisher in 2016.

The Class of 2019 semifinalists were chosen by the Hall’s 48 selectors from a preliminary list of 103 names. Aside from the five inductees for the Class of 2018, eliminated from last year’s semifinalists are Roger Craig (now a senior candidate), Joe Jacoby (also a senior candidate), Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice and Everson Walls (also a senior candidate).

Finalists will be announced in early January, with the 15 voted on the day before Super Bowl LIII.

And now the semifinalists for the Class of 2019:

RB (1) — RB Edgerrin James.

WR (3) — Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Hines Ward.

TE (1) — Tony Gonzalez.

OL (4) — Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Kevin Mawae.

DL (1) — Richard Seymour.

LB (4) — Karl Mecklenburg, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Zach Thomas.

DB (8) — Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Ty Law, John Lynch, Ed Reed, Darren Woodson.

COACHES (3) — Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Jimmy Johnson.