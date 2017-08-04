Neal’s missed block reveals Tomlinson’s greatness; Easley says HOF election saved his life

This is Hall of Fame weekend in Canton, Ohio and the Talk of Fame’s Hall of Fame co-hosts, Rick Gosselin, Ron Borges and Clark Judge, gathered at the Hall with nearly 100 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame including its seven newest inductees: LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Jerry Jones, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Jason Taylor and Kenny Easley. To get some perspective on the weekend TOF visited with Easley, who was the senior committee nominee, and Lorenzo Neal, the fullback who opened enough holes for Tomlinson to allow him to run his way into the Hall and was his official presenter.

Easley recalled how his election jolted him out of a dangerously depressive funk he’d spiraled into after needing triple bypass heart surgery. Easley said for months he sat on the couch in his Virginia home after the operation with little interest in moving despite his family’s pleading.

Then the phone rang, informing him his 30-year wait to reach the Hall was over. To say it was uplifting was an understatement.

“That very day I got off the couch and walked,’’ Easley recalled. “I’ve been walking every day since, rain or shine.’’

Easley also recalled how his insistence on playing safety rather than quarterback in college caused legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler to storm out of his house and led him to UCLA, where he became a three-time All-American and the fourth overall pick in the 1981 NFL draft.

“The only school that came to my house and said we’re recruiting you as a defensive back was UCLA,’’ Easley told Talk of Fame Network. “Bo Schembechler came to my house, and he’s talking about me being the next Michigan quarterback, winning the Big Ten championship and going to Rose Bowls.

“I finally got up the nerve to tell him I didn’t want to play quarterback. I wanted to play free safety. He almost went ballistic on me. He said, ‘You’re telling me that you don’t want to play quarterback at the finest university in the nation? Anybody can play free safety.’ I said, ‘Well, coach, I want to play safety.’ He left the house in a huff and never said another word to me after that. The next day I said I’m going to UCLA.’’

Lorenzo Neal was a four-time Pro Bowl fullback who for five years opened holes for LT. During that time he became his trusted confidante and this week was chosen by Tomlinson to be his Hall of Fame presenter. Neal told Talk of Fame what made Tomlinson Hall of Fame worthy.

“Refusing to be average,’’ Neal said. “He’s rare.’’

Neal also recalls how his blown block nearly prevented Tomlinson from breaking the all-time touchdown record and how LT bailed him out.

Hall of Fame quarterback and Broncos GM John Elway also stops by to make the case for owner Pat Bowlen, whom Elway firmly believes should be inducted into the Hall soon.

Elway also defended the choice of Davis, whose career was cut short after four highly productive seasons by a vicious knee injury. In those four years Davis was the league’s best runner and Elway insists he did more than enough to join him in Canton.

“Look at the impact he had on the football team,’’ Elway said of Davis. “We would not have won those world championships in 1997 and 1998 (without Davis).’’

The boys also discuss the curious decision of the Los Angeles Chargers first not to allow Tomlinson’s long-time teammates Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates to attend his induction and then their reversal leaving it up to the players. Gates went and Rivers did not and our Talk of Fame hosts have some thoughts on that P.R fiasco.

Ron’s “Borges or Bogus’’ segment discusses the latest concussion study that found 99 per cent of former pro football players who have had their brains examined after death suffered from the ravages of CTE. What that means for the long term health of football remains to be seen but Ron has some dark thoughts on the issue.

This week Clark states the Hall of Fame case for former New York Giants’ general manager George Young. Was he a talent evaluator extraordinaire or a referee whose main jobs were separating the warring Mara family as well as head coach Bill Parcells and personnel chief Tom Bositure.

Ron and Rick engage in their weekly debate on a number of topics, the guys lament the death of all-time All-AFL cornerback Dave Grayson, who had more career interceptions than any DB in AFL history and everyone wades in on the NFL’s latest proposal to study if marijuana is a legitimate pain medicine.

