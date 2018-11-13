Turney: Ranking 50 best OLBs who weren’t edge rushers

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To access this story just connect to the following link: http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-top-outside-linebackers-of-all-time.html )
John Turney of Pro Football Journal is an NFL historian who loves to dig deep into lists — ranking players according to positions and eras. So it should come as no surprise that he’s compiled a list of his top 50 outside linebackers not named Lawrence Taylor.
Essentially, he ranks this group as outside backers who weren’t pure edge rushers but who were more balanced, playing the run as well as the pass … which means no L.T. And he doesn’t start with Pittsburgh’s Jack Ham. He starts with Bobby Bell of the Chiefs.
To find out why … and to see who follows … just connect to the following link:
http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-top-outside-linebackers-of-all-time.html
2 Comments
Rod Martin of the Raiders was very underrated on this list. Derrick Brooks I believe was the best, but I look at Seau as being more of an Inside linebacker.
Jack Ham and Bobby Bell were studs of their era but Jim Lynch and Chuck Howley were as well.
Howley deserves to be in the Hall just on postseason play alone.
Don Shinnick of the Colts deserves mention as well. The Alltime leader in interceptions for ANY linebacker with 37, he defined the position in the 60s for pass/zone coverage linebackers. Dave Edwards of the Cowboys was underrated as well.
Jamie Sharper was excellent on a great early 2000s Raven defence.
Too bad Thomas Henderson of the Cowboys flamed out, because at the time he had the most ability of any Defensive player PERIOD. He could do it all and I believe if he could have stayed dedicated to football, the Cowboys would have won at least one more Championship.
Lance Briggs of the Bears was a great player as well, who I thought was better than Urlacher but it remains to be seen if he gets the HOF attention he deserves.
Clark, thanks for posting this. No question Turney is a serious student of the game and very knowledgeable when it comes to film study. Looks like a strong, well-considered list.
One issue it brings home is that the HoF voters have pretty much gotten it right, at least eventually (with the help of the Senior committee). Eleven of Turney’s top 12 have been inducted, the only omission being Chuck Howley at number 10 — arguably one of the worst Senior snubs out there at any position. And it’s noteworthy that another highly deserving Senior, Maxie Baughan, is at number 13.
His rankings of pass rush OLBs strikes me as well-considered also:
http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-top-3-4-rushbackers-of-all-time.html
Five of the top seven players listed here have been inducted, and the other two (Von Miller, Demarcus Ware) should have no trouble getting in when they are eligible.