Turney: Ranking the top 4-3 defensive ends of all time

Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles

Two weeks ago NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal profiled a list of his top 3-4 defensive ends of all time, and that got us to wondering: Who are his best 4-3 defensive ends?

Well, we have our answer.

Turney ranked his top 50 4-3 defensive ends of all time, and there are no surprises at the top. As you’d imagine, Hall-of-Famers Reggie White and Deacon Jones are there. But keep reading. There are names you might not expect … or might have forgotten.

Fortunately, Turney is here to remind us who were the best and brightest at this position. To find them, just connect to the following link:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-top-4-3-ends-in-nfl-history.html

