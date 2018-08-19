NFL Stories

Turney: Why Johnny Robinson should be easy Hall choice

Johnny Robinson photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Johnny Robinson is the senior nominee for the Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2019, and, according to NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal, should be an easy decision for the Hall’s board of selectors next February.

That’s because the former Chiefs’ star was one of the league’s greatest safeties on one of the league’s best … and most underrated … defenses of all-time, the 1969 Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs led the league in fewest yards, fewest yards rushing, fewest yards passing and fewest points allowed and held their three playoff opponents to 20 points — with a 23-7 defeat of Minnesota in Super Bowl IV the exclamation point.

Robinson was one of the leaders of that defense and one of the most decorated safeties ever. In a comprehensive study of the 2019 senior nominee, Turney digs into the numbers to demonstrate why, as he puts it, “there is no way Robinson should be denied” his rightful place in Canton.

To access the story, just connect to the following link:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/08/johnny-robinson-should-sail-into-hall.html

