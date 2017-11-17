Two Freds, Taylor and Smerlas, think its time for a HOF debate

Sometimes one can understand how certain players fall through the cracks and the Hall of Fame process eludes them. Other times, as in “The Case of The Two Freds,’’ Fred Taylor and Fred Smerlas, there seems to be no logical explanation.

With both their names on this year’s preliminary list of Hall of Fame nominees, Talk of Fame Network decided to visit with them to see how the Two Freds remain two guys yet to have their resumes debated as Hall of Fame finalists and what their hopes for the future are.

Fred Smerlas is a five-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection who for a decade was not only the game’s most dominate nose tackle but also someone opposing coaches used to study to train their own nose tackles in that position’s skills. Yet Smerlas has never been even a semi-finalist despite having once been named by Pro Football Weekly as one of the 200 greatest football players of all-time.

“I thought the job was to beat the crap out of somebody so that’s what I did,’’ Smerlas joked.

Asked if he felt the recent election of Culp might help his own candidacy, Smerlas said, “I don’t think I should need help. Curley Culp was the grandfather of nose tackles. He should have gotten in long ago.’’

At present there are only two pure nose tackles in the Hall – Culp and the Browns’ Bill Willis. Smerlas certainly believes he should be next. He also believes had he remained in Buffalo after helping rebuild their defense to Super Bowl quality they would not have lost football’s biggest game four straight times. So why has his candidacy been stalled for 20 years?

“Because of stats,’’ he said. “When you’re asked to take three guys on (to free the linebackers behind him to make plays) you’re not supposed to get stats.’’

Stats certainly should not be Fred Taylor’s problem. He retired eight years ago and remains 17th on the all-time rushing list with 11,695 yards and seven 1,100-yard seasons, mostly with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As of this season, he held 42 franchise records and has been told by the likes of Jim Brown and Ray Lewis that he belongs in Canton. Asked if he thought things might be different if he’d gained all those yards for more storied franchises like the Giants, 49ers or Steelers, Taylor laughed.

“You hear that chuckle?’’ Taylor said. “I don’t know if I’d be in the Hall of Fame but I’d be in the conversation. I do know I do have worthy numbers’’

Taylor went to social media to remind voters and the world of those numbers recently. It was a form not so much of self-promotion as it was information.

“I thought I was worthy to be in the conversation but I understood how it goes,’’ Taylor said. “I thought if I don’t force the issue they’ll bury you.’’

Also joining Talk of Fame this week is former Oakland/L.A. Raiders’ director of college scouting Jon Kingdon, who along with long-time Raider scout Bruce Kerbic recently penned “Al Davis – Behind the Raiders Shield.’’ It’s a look back at nearly 40 years of working for the Davis’ Raiders and it’s filled with inside stories about the often successful and equally often wacky world of Al Davis.

Kingdon describes how Davis was obsessed with speed ever since he discovered former All-Pro wide receiver Cliff Branch. According to Kingdon, Davis spent the rest of his life searching for the next Branch. That search, and that fixation on speed, led to some odd moves on draft day.

“At the combine someone would run really fast and the scouts would say, ‘There’s your pick,’’’ Kingdon recalled with a rueful laugh.

Both the book and Kingdon’s interview explain why Jamarcus Russell became one of the biggest busts in draft history, how Davis passed over Brett Favre for Todd Marinovich and why Davis was one of the most complicated – and brilliant – football minds Kingdon ever encountered.

With the Patriots playing the Raiders Sunday in Mexico City, TOF calls upon old friend Ulises Harada, owner of Primero y Diez, Mexico’s biggest pro football website, to preview the game and explain its importance for NFL fans in Mexico.

“This is the first time a (NFL team) will be playing any international game as defending (Super Bowl) champion,’’ Harada said.

Our Hall of Fame hosts, Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge, will also discuss the curious case of Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell, GQ magazine’s choice of Colin Kaepernick as its Citizen of the Year and the reasons why Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott suddenly decided to abandon his appeal of his six game suspension for domestic abuse and begin serving it immediately.

Clark also states the Hall of Fame case for former San Diego Charger pass rusher Leslie O’Neal and Rick puts on the lab coat as our Dr. Data and goes inside the numbers of the league’s history with its 70 international games to date.

There’s all that and more and you can hear it all on SB Nation Radio stations around the country or by downloading the free podcast at iTunes or by using the Tunein App. You can also hear the show and explore our website at talkoffamenetwork.com