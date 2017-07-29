The unreported trait that made Morten Andersen so special

Morten Andersen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in one week, and there’s a good reason: For two decades there was nobody better at his position.

You can look it up.

Andersen was an NFL first-team all-decade kicker for the 1980s and 1990s. He’s also the league’s all-time leading scorer. He appeared in more games than anyone. He made more field goals than anyone. And he’s the career scoring leader for two teams — the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

But there’s something else about Andersen that made him Hall-of-Fame worthy, and NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal had to dig deep into Andersen’s history to find it. And he not only identified it; he wrote about it.

Now you can read about it by clicking on this link to John’s story:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2017/07/morten-andersenthe-rest-of-story.html