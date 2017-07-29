NFL Stories

The unreported trait that made Morten Andersen so special

36 Views
Photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs

Morten Andersen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in one week, and there’s a good reason: For two decades there was nobody better at his position.

You can look it up.

Andersen was an NFL first-team all-decade kicker for the 1980s and 1990s. He’s also the league’s all-time leading scorer. He appeared in more games than anyone. He made more field goals than anyone. And he’s the career scoring leader for two teams — the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

But there’s something else about Andersen that made him Hall-of-Fame worthy, and NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal had to dig deep into Andersen’s history to find it. And he not only identified it; he wrote about it.

Now you can read about it by clicking on this link to John’s story:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2017/07/morten-andersenthe-rest-of-story.html

Previous Ryan, Quinn on overcoming Super Bowl hangover; Hurney on returning to Panthers
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

NFL Stories

Countdown to Canton: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks ever

NFL StoriesPoll Question

Which CB will have the best rookie season?

NFL Stories

Memos to Fred Taylor, Dillon: Here’s why you’re not in Hall

NFL Stories

Cousins made play of the year before this season kicks off

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.