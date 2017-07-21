Warfield, Brown and Swann debate changed world for WRs

Talk of Fame Network

In our final “Best of Talk of Fame Network’’ shows for this summer, you can hear interviews with three Hall of Fame wide receivers and three would-be Hall of Famers. That latter list includes former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Bowl wideout Hines Ward discussing the pure hatred that exists between the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens and an ex-Raven standout ho was just as feisty as Ward, Steve Smith.

Hall of Famer Paul Warfield recalls his days playing for Paul Brown as well as his college career at Ohio State, Tim Brown explains how he got to the Hall of Fame playing with a revolving door of quarterbacks, none of whom are likely to enter the Hall without a ticket and Lynn Swann talks about his long wait to finally get into Canton and the wide receivers’ dangerous pursuit of the football during the violent 1970s.

Last but not least, Henry Ellard tries to explain why he is one of the most underappreciated wide receivers in league history. When he retired in 1998 after 15 NFL seasons, Ellard had amassed 814 catches for 13,777 yards and 65 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement he was third all-time in receiving yardage yet has never once been even discussed as a Hall of Fame finalist. Go figure.

Next week our Hall of Fame hosts, Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge, return to kick off their fourth season of Talk of Fame Network shows by visiting with Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who both discuss Atlanta’s haunting lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51 and how they plan to overcome it.

