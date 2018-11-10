What Steelers’ Rocky Bleier thinks of first on Veterans Day

There are few pro athletes who can address the significance of this Sunday — Veterans Day — with more clarity than former Steelers’ running back Rocky Bleier.

Bleier not only served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War but was wounded and later awarded a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and a Combat Infantryman Badge.

From there, of course, he went to a storied career with the Steelers where he won four Super Bowls and teamed with some of the greatest NFL players anywhere.

But it’s not so much football as it is his military background that Bleier thinks of first on this Nov. 11.

“Obviously,” he said on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast, “it’s become more significant as time passes, as one gets older and reflects back on what has happened not only in my life … and our lives as veterans … but what continues to happen in the lives of all those who continue to serve our country, especially those who are left behind and especially those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and the Gold Mothers that are out there.

“So it becomes very important within our culture and our society to be able to pay tribute to our veterans.

“So, when Veterans Day comes around it’s that kind of reflection … and I’m sure I’m not alone; I’m sure there are thousands of veterans who all of sudden click into where they were, what they’ve done, where they served, what conflict they might have been in, even if it was peace time. And it becomes in our lives a very, very special day to be celebrated.”

As 16th-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1968, Bleier was drafted into the military and served in South Vietnam in 1969. Wounded by shrapnel in August of that year, he was taken to Tokyo where he was hospitalized and where doctors told him he could never play football again.

But he did. In fact, he became a starting running back with the Steelers in 1974. Then, two years later, he joined teammate and Hall-of-Famer Franco Harris as part of the NFL’s second-ever tandem of 1,000-yard backs (Mercury Morris and Larry Csonka were the first).

But the lessons he learned in his service with the U.S. Army were never far from Bleier during his career with the Steelers. Nor are they far from him today.

“I think it was an evolution, coming out of the world of sports,” he said. “And then ultimately having to put all in terms (of) what teamwork’s all about, having your buddy’s back and so on and so on.

“When you’re playing sports, you’re kind of just there; you’re doing it and you’re learning about one another and you’re learning about that concept. But when you’re actually serving — and especially those who find themselves in the front lines or serving in combat situations — it becomes much more.

“And it takes on a different feeling or a different realization of what all those things that we had been taught and/or played with now with become a reality of life. And those things … it was just kind of an imprimatur on the things that I’d learned in the past and continue to learn today.

“Out of the service you learn to be able to put up with different people from around the world, different cultures (and) different beliefs. You have a sense of organization, a sense of rank. You do what is asked of you.

“And I find even today that people I come across … and it happens when you get older… people call you ‘sir.’ And they call you ‘sir’ all the time. So is it just because I’m old, or is it because I was in the military?

“Those are memories that we have … and those who have served … take with us. And all of the good times, as well as all of the sad times and all of the bad times.”