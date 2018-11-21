What was the greatest Thanksgiving performance ever?

NFL football has become as traditional on Thanksgiving as turkey and dressing. The Detroit Lions have hosted the annual game since 1934 and the Dallas Cowboys since 1966. The Kansas City Chiefs hosted a Thanksgiving game during the AFL era from 1967-69, and the NFL added a third game in 2006 to cap off the day’s triple-header at night. That game has no permanent host.

There have been great teams and great players to perform over the years before a national television audience on Thanksgiving. So what was the greatest performance? That’s the subject of our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll and we offer you some dandy options:

Jim Benton, WR, Rams-Detroit 1945. The Rams were based in Cleveland back in 1945 and Benton turned in arguably the greatest day by a receiver in NFL history. He caught 10 passes for a then NFL record 303 yards in a 28-21 victory over the Lions. It remains one of only four 300-yard receiving games in NFL history – and it came during a non-passing era when 100-yard receiving games were rare, much less 300-yard games.

Roger Brown, DT, Detroit-Green Bay 1962. The Detroit Lions shocked Vince Lombardi’s best team, handing Green Bay it’s only loss in a 13-1 season with a 26-14 thrashing on Thanksgiving. The Lions sacked Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr 11 times and Brown collected seven of them. Detroit embarrassed a Green Bay offense that featured six Hall of Famers.

Jason Garrett, QB, Dallas-Green Bay 1994. Injuries to future Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and his backup Rodney Peete forced the Cowboys to start their third-stringer Garrett against Brett Favre and the high-powered Packers. Garrett completed 15 of 26 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in a surprising 42-31 victory over the Pack. He threw TD passes of 45 yards to Alvin Harper and 35 to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Clint Longley, QB, Dallas-Washington 1974. The Redskins were up 16-3 and appeared in control of their arch-rival the Cowboys when they knocked Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach out of the game with a third quarter concussion. Longley came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes, including a 50-yarder to Drew Pearson with 28 seconds left for the winning points in a 24-23 triumph.

Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota-Dallas 1998. The Cowboys passed Moss with the ninth overall pick of the 1998 NFL draft and would pay dearly for that draft-day mistake seven months later. Moss, who grew up in West Virginia a fan of the Cowboys, caught three passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-36 romp at Texas Stadium. Moss scored his touchdowns on catches of 56, 56 and 51 yards.

O.J. Simpson, HB, Buffalo-Detroit 1976. The Lions shredded the Bills, 27-14, but Simpson shredded the Lions with an NFL-record 273 rushing yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run. Two of his blockers that day were Detroiters playing in their hometown, guards Joe DeLamielleure and Reggie McKenzie.

