Once upon a time the Pro Bowl was a showcase of the NFL’s elite.

Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Jim Brown, Gale Sayers, Walter Payton, Kellen Winslow and Reggie White have all been past Pro Bowl MVPs.

But that’s when the game actually meant something — when actual AFL and NFL, then AFC and NFC, pride was at stake, not to mention money.

But it’s no longer a game featuring the NFL’s best. Thirty-five players voted to the 2018 Pro Bowl received excused absences for a variety of reasons. Tom Brady wasn’t there. Neither was Khalil Mack. Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Luke Kuechly and Larry Fitzgerald were all missing.

It’s no longer a game, period. It’s television programming – just another chance to broadcast some football and advertise more products. But a game it is not – there is very little contact and even less emotion. You might as well put flags in everyone’s pocket.

Historically, the NFL has played the game after the Super Bowl. But this year the game was moved up before the Super Bowl. The NFL has sent the game in Honolulu, Los Angeles, Tampa, Phoenix, and Fort Lauderdale in the past, and this year’s game was played in Orlando.

And that’s the subject of our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll. What would you do with the Pro Bowl?

Vote now: