Super Bowl hero White talks about the future, HOF nominee Kramer talks about his past

With the NFL season ready to kickoff this week, Talk of Fame Network sat down with the hero of Super Bowl L!, James White, to see how life has changed for him and the Patriots as they prepare to launch a defense of their title Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons with 2:12 to play in the third quarter, the Patriots concocted an improbable come-from-behind victory and it was perhaps even more improbable White would be the key player. Although an effective third down back during the 2016 season he was never the focus of the offense until Bill Belichick decided early in Super Bowl LI to sit down his 1200-yard rusher lumbering LeGarrette Blount and utilize White’s pass catching skills.

That decision resulted in a Super Bowl record performance by White whose 14 receptions and 20 points (three touchdowns and a two-point conversion) set new standards for the game. White also scored the winning touchdown in overtime, meaning that Wisconsin running backs had the winning score in the only two NFL championships decided in overtime, the Colts’ 1958 NFL Championship game victory over the Giants and the Patriots’ remarkable Super Bowl win over the Falcons.

So did James “Sweet Feet’’ White have any idea who Alan “The Horse’’ Ameche was? You bet.

“I know a lot about Alan Ameche,’’ White said. “His name is up everywhere (at Wisconsin).’’

The former Heisman Trophy winner may have the bigger reputation at Wisconsin but who had the better nickname?

“I’d vote for myself,’’ White joked.

White explained that many of the plays called for him that day he’d seldom practiced but he was ready because “I try to pay attention to all the details so if they happen to call it I’m prepared for whatever.’’

With wide receiver Julian Edelman lost for the season after suffering an ACL tear during an exhibition game, it would appear White will be needed to pick up some of the slack. But does the Unlikely Hero first have to let go of his Super Bowl memory?

“You dream of that as a kid,’’ White said of that game. “But I try to approach every year as a clean slate. This is a what have you done for me lately league.’’

Maybe nobody understands that better than TOF’s other guest, 11-time Hall of Fame finalist Jerry Kramer. A week ago Kramer was named a finalist for the 2018 Hall of Fame class by the Hall’s Senior Committee, joining former Houston Oilers’ linebacker Robert Brazile. At 81, Kramer had given up much hope that he would ever be enshrined despite his record number of nominations and the fact he’d been named as the ONLY guard on the NFL’s 50th Anniversary team.

“I’d accepted the fact I wasn’t going to be in,’’ Kramer told TOF. “I got my lip out a couple times. Then I sat down and said, Hey, fool, football has been good to you. The game has given you so many presents. If they don’t give you one, okay. You got no bitches. Quit sucking your thumb.’’

Contrast that with recent whining by any number of guys who haven’t yet gotten in and you see there is a better way to handle disappointment than beating your chest. Even though he had given up believing it would ever happen, Kramer admitted “In the quiet of the evening sometimes I’d let my mind wander to what it might be like to get that call. The dream was still alive. Weak but alive.’’

Kramer reveals why he thinks he’s been so long denied by the Hall’s voters, how his insider book “Instant Replay’’ may have hurt his chances and why he’s made a conscious decision never to visit the Hall of Fame.

“I haven’t been invited,’’ he said.

Our Ron Borges states the case this week for Art Powell, a guy he thinks should be invited at least to have his remarkable career and resume debated by the Hall’s selection committee. One of the greatest receivers in AFL history, Powell was also a consistent leader in the early days of the fight against discrimination and several times put his career at risk by refusing to play because of segregated housing and stadium seating.

Ron also gives his “Borges or Bogus’’ treatment to the NFL’s (bogus) decision to suspend Bengals’ linebacker Vontaze Burfict for three games for a crime Borges argues he never committed.

TOF also visits with Houston Chronicle’s long-time NFL writer and Hall of Fame voter John McClain to get the lowdown on how Hurricane Harvey has affected both his city and the team he covers, the Texans.

There’s all that and more, including an in-depth explanation by Ron, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge on how the Senior Committee and Contributor Committee made their HOF nominees and they should know. They serve on both committees.

To hear all that and more, you can hear the full two-hour show on SB Nation Radio as well as by using the TuneIn app or you can download the free podcast at iTunes. You can also access the show any time on our website, talkoffamenetwork.com.