Who are best 3-4 defensive ends of all time? Check out this list

If quarterback is the most important position in pro football, then it follows that the guy who can reach … and neutralize … the quarterback might be the second,

With that in mind, historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal takes a look at the best 3-4 defensive ends of all time, and, no surprise, pass rushers dominate the upper tier.

Because many defensive ends were jockeyed between 3-4 and 4-3 schemes as their careers unfolded, Turney limited his list to those who played at least half their careers in 3-4 defenses.

No surprise, Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith is numero uno. But then what? Well, connect to the following link, and you’ll find out:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-top-3-4-defensive-ends-in-nfl.html