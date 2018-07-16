NFL Stories

Who are best 3-4 defensive ends of all time? Check out this list

Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

If quarterback is the most important position in pro football, then it follows that the guy who can reach … and neutralize … the quarterback might be the second,

With that in mind, historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal takes a look at the best 3-4 defensive ends of all time, and, no surprise, pass rushers dominate the upper tier.

Because many defensive ends were jockeyed between 3-4 and 4-3 schemes as their careers unfolded, Turney limited his list to those who played at least half their careers in 3-4 defenses.

No surprise, Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith is numero uno. But then what? Well, connect to the following link, and you’ll find out:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-top-3-4-defensive-ends-in-nfl.html

