Who should be the senior candidate for the Class of 2019?

Since establishing a senior committee in 1972, the Hall of Fame has enshrined 44 senior candidates. Since 2010, every senior candidate nominated has been enshrined except one – 1950s all-decade guard Dick Stanfel. He was turned down in 2012 but was subsequently enshrined in 2016 when he was again nominated.
Linebacker Robert Brazile and guard Jerry Kramer were the two senior candidates in the Class of 2018. There is only one senior candidate scheduled for the Class of 2019. So who should get that nomination? That’s the subject of our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll. Who deserves to be the 45th nominee from the senior committee. Here are your options…and candidates:
Ken Anderson. A four-time NFL passing champion (two each in the 1970s and 1980s), an NFL MVP (1981) and a Super Bowl appearance (1982). Anderson also became the first quarterback of the modern era to complete 70 percent of his passes in a single season. He threw 197 touchdown passes in his 16-year career and also rushed for 20 scores.
Randy Gradishar. The 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Gradishar was the 14th overall pick of the 1974 draft by the Denver Broncos who stepped into the starting lineup in his second season and went on to collect a franchise-record 2,049 tackles. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls in his 10-year career and was a first-team all-pro inside linebacker in 1977-78.
Cliff Harris. There were 22 positions players selected to the 1970s NFL all-decade first team and 20 have been enshrined in Canton. The two that haven’t? Cowboys Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson. An undrafted college free agent from tiny Ouachita Baptist, Harris became a starter in his second season and went to the Pro Bowl in six of his final nine seasons. Harris also returned punts and kickoffs early in his career, averaging 25.7 yards per career kickoff return and 6.3 yards per punt.
Winston Hill. Spent his career protecting Joe Namath’s blind side with the New York Jets. Hill went to four AFL All-Star games, then four Pro Bowls after the merger. Light afoot – Hill was a prep tennis champion in his home state of Texas — he played 15 seasons and at one point started 174 consecutive games. Hill, who passed away in 2016, has been enshrined in the Jets’ Ring of Honor.
Alex Karras. One of three all-decade defensive tackles for the 1960s but the only one not enshrined in Canton. Both Bob Lilly and Merlin Olsen were first-ballot selections but Karras has never even been a finalist. Karras played one fewer season than Warren Sapp but had one more sack (97 ½) – and Karras played in an era when NFL teams ran the ball far more than they threw. Sapp, by the way, was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Eddie Meador. One of four NFL all-decade safeties for the 1960s, Meador still holds franchise records of the Los Angeles Rams for interceptions (46) and blocked kicks (10). But like Karras, he has never been a Hall finalist so his candidacy has never been discussed by the selection committee. Meador was voted to six Pro Bowls in his 12-year career as both a cornerback and safety.
Tommy Nobis. The first overall pick of the expansion Atlanta Falcons in 1966, Nobis became a walk-in starter who set a franchise record with 294 tackles as a rookie. He went to the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons before suffering a knee injury in the opening month of the 1969 season. So impressive was Nobis in his first four seasons that he was voted to the 1960s NFL all-decade team. Knee injuries and subsequent surgeries to both his left and right knee slowed his career but could not prevent him from making five Pro-Bowl teams.
Drew Pearson. From the 1930s through the 1990s, there were 16 first-team NFL all-decade selections at wide receiver. Fifteen of them have been enshrined in Canton. Pearson is the only one still without a bust. And he has never even been a finalist. Pearson led the NFC in receptions in 1977 and was on the receiving end of one of the most famous passes in NFL history, the Hail Mary from Roger Staubach that upset the Vikings in the 1975 playoffs.
Johnny Robinson. With Jerry Kramer now enshrined in Canton, only one position player selected to the first-team 1960s all-decade team remains without a bust – Robinson. He began his career with the fledgling Dallas Texans as a running back but after two seasons moved to safety. He played there for his final 10 and intercepted 57 passes, which ties him for 13th all-time. He led the AFL with 10 interceptions in 1966 and then led the NFL, again with 10, in the first season of the merged leagues in 1970. He went to seven Pro Bowls and helped the Texans/Chiefs win three AFL championships and a Super Bowl.
Andy Russell. Russell arrived in Pittsburgh in 1963 during the pre-Super Bowl era. Translation: bad football. After a two-year stint in the military in 1964-65, Russell returned to start the final 11 seasons of his career. He was the team MVP one season (1971) and the team’s defensive MVP in two others (1968, 1970). Russell served as defensive captain of the Steelers the final 10 seasons of his career and went to the Pro Bowl the final six years of his career. He started on two Super Bowl champions.
The NFL as per usual forgets anything that has happened more than five years ago. Some of the names listed and I am sure there are more if we think about it that should be in the HOF…more so than who has entered the hall lately.
The NFL doesn’t even count NFL Championships anymore…they refer to the Green Bay Packers as four-time Super Bowl Champions instead of 13-time NFL Champions…Super Bowls are merely NFL Championships, and had the AFL not come along…it would still be called the NFL Championship Game.
I say let’s induct more of the legacy players…bring back the game’s history…the legends that help build the monopoly that the NFL is today.
Johnny Robinson, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs (1960-1972)
Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick in 1960
7x Pro Bowls / All Star Selections (’63, ’64, ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’70)
6x First Team All Pro / All AFL Selections (’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70)
3x Second Team All Pro / All AFL Selections (’63, ’64, ’71) injury years
9x All Pro /All AFL in 10 seasons as safety. (first 2yrs. played offense)
3 AFL Championships ’62, ’66 ’69
Super Bowl IV Championship (played Super Bowl I and IV)
2x Interceptor of the Year ’66, ’70 (AFL & NFL)
Most Interception Return Yards Leader ’69
6 Top Ten Finishes: Interceptions ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70
4 Top Ten Finishes: Interception Return Yards ’65, ’66, ’69, ’70
57 Career Interceptions (3rd on all-time list at retirement)
Interception Return Yards: 741
17 career touchdowns
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s AFL All- Time Team
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Combined Team of the Decade 1960s
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s First All Pro First Team
6x Hall of Fame Finalist
All Time Super Bowl Team, Nominee
Ranked the third most effective pass interceptor of all time (only played 10 yrs defense / first 2 yrs on offense) Only two HOF members have a higher rating compared to Robinson’s 5.7 average and both played longer on defense.)
The Chiefs had a record of 35-1-1 when Robinson made an interception in the game. A real impact player. He made an interceptions in all three AFL Championships and in Super Bowl IV.
5x Interception leader of the Chiefs
His Team never lost a game to the Raiders, Chargers, Oilers, Broncos, Patriots, Jets or Dolphins when Robinson intercepted in a game.
Kansas City Chiefs All Time Team
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Team of the Century
LSU National Championship Football Team
Since retirement, Johnny Robinson opened a home for troubled youth. He owns and operates the Johnny Robinson’s Boys Home located in Monroe, Louisiana and is there working everyday. His life has been devoted to helping troubled kids. This is in line with the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s credos of public service of giving back to the communities. This is an opportunity for the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame to shine a positive light on itself buy spotlighting yet another example of one of its former star players being an upstanding, solid, contributing citizen, by promoting the cause Robinson cares so much about and one of which the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame seems to care greatly — troubled youth. A Hall of Fame induction, and the attendant publicity that goes with it, is a great opportunity for this. Johnny Robinson has lived a Hall of Fame life!
Johnny Robinson is every bit as deserving of Hall of Fame induction as any player who has ever achieved that honor. Simply put, Robinson has a gaudy resume and his accolades and play demonstrate that he is truly worthy of induction. He scored the highest with one other player in film play.
He has received many endorsements for 2019 HOF induction from
Lance Alworth, Don Maynard, Bobby Bell, Tom Flores, and many other players, coaches, sports media and authors.
“Simply put, Johnny Robinson is one of the greatest safeties that I ever faced. In fact, I can’t think of any that I’ve seen in the 50 years since that have been better. When we ran cross patterns against Kansas City, I knew that I was going to get hit hard. I had to prepare myself specifically for him, both mentally and physically. Johnny Robinson absolutely deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
Lance Alworth, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1978 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team