Who will be the next coach enshrined in Canton?

Of the 310 busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, only 24 belong to coaches. And there has been only one head coach – Bill Parcells – in the last 11 induction classes. Parcells was enshrined in 2013.

There are two coaches on the list of 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2018, Don Coryell and Jimmy Johnson. Will one or both make the cut to the 15 finalists … and will one or both be enshrined in the Class of 2018? If not, who will be the next coach to receive a bust? That’s the subject of this week’s Talk of Fame Network poll. Here are your options:

Don Coryell. Coached 14 seasons with the Cardinals and Chargers, taking San Diego to two AFC title games. He won 57.2 percent of his career starts (111-83-1), taking his teams to the playoffs six times and winning five division titles. Coryell ranks 36th all-time in coaching victories. Father of the Air Coryell offense that led the NFL in passing five consecutive seasons (1979-83) at San Diego.

Tom Flores. Coached 12 seasons with the Raiders and Seahawks, winning two Super Bowls with the Raiders. He won 52.7 percent of his career starts (97-87-0), taking his teams to the playoffs five times and winning two division titles. Flores ranks 41st all-time in coaching victories. The only person in NFL history to win Super Bowl rings as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Jimmy Johnson. Coached nine seasons with the Cowboys and Dolphins, winning two Super Bowls with Dallas. He won 55.6 percent of his games (80-64-0), taking his teams to the playoffs six times and winning two division titles. Johnson also oversaw the personnel side and engineered the Herschel Walker trade that provided enough premium draft picks to make the Cowboys the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 1990s.

Chuck Knox. Coached 22 seasons with the Rams, Bills and Seahawks, taking his teams to four conference championship games. He won 53.3 percent of his games (186-147-1), taking his teams to the playoffs 11 times and winning eight division titles. Knox ranks ninth all-time in coaching victories. Known as Ground Chuck for his penchant for running the football, Knox became the first coach to win division titles with three different franchise.

Buddy Parker. Coached 15 seasons with thee Cardinals, Lions and Steelers, winning a pair of NFL championships with the Lions. He won 58.1 percent of his games (104-75-9), taking his teams to the playoffs three times with conference championships. Parker ranks 40th all-time in coaching victories. He squared off in all three of his NFL titles games against the Cleveland Browns and their Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown and Parker’s Lions won two of them.

Dan Reeves. Coached 23 seasons with the Broncos, Giants and Falcons, winning conference titles with both the Broncos and Falcons. He won 53.6 percent of his games (190-165-0), taking his team to the playoffs nine times and winning six division titles. Reeves ranks eighth all-time in coaching victories. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a player and coach, second only to the 10 participations of Bill Belichick.

Marty Schottenheimer. Coached 21 seasons with the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers and Redskins, taking both the Browns and Chiefs to conference title games. He won 61.2 percent of his career games (200-126-1), taking his teams to the playoffs 13 times and winning eight division titles. Schottenheimer ranks seventh all-time in coaching victories. He suffered only two losing seasons in his career and hit 10 or more victories in 11 of his seasons.

Dick Vermeil. Coached 15 seasons with the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams and also taking the Eagles to one. He won 52.4 percent of his career games (120-109-0), taking his teams to six playoffs and winning three division titles. Vermeil ranks 27th all-time in coaching victories. Vermeil also was a successful college football coach at UCLA before moving to the NFL, winning a Rose Bowl against No. 1-ranked Ohio State in 1976.

Vote now!