Is it finally HOF time for All-Decade safety LeRoy Butler?

With a week to go before this year’s list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame is announced, Talk of Fame Network visited with first-team All-Decade safety LeRoy Butler this week. Difficult as it may be to fathom, Butler has never had his worthy resume debated by the Hall of Fame selection committee more than a decade into his eligibility.

Despite being a four-time All-Pro, the inventor of the Lambeau Leap and Hall of Fame eligible for 10 years, this is Butler’s first time as so much as a semi-finalist. Asked what differentiates himself from other safeties Butler said “I covered people. I never wanted to be the safety who sat in the center of the field getting lots of picks. No! I wanted to get sacks and go after people.’’

That he did, retiring with 38 picks, 20.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and having achieved what he believes is the most important thing you can say about a defensive player.

“Did the offensive coordinator have to draw up plays to avoid the guy?’’ Butler asked. “That’s what I thought I brought to the game.’’

Talk of Fame co-host Rick Gosselin suggests Butler’s invention of the Lambeau Leap in itself may be Hall of Fame worthy. Butler isn’t sure about that but he is sure it became a celebration that changed football in Green Bay.

“No one wanted to sit in the north and south end zones until I started that leap,” Butler recalled. “Now everyone wants to get in those end zones to get a chance to catch one of your favorite players…People talk about it becaue when that is happening the Packers are winning.”

LeRoy Butler is hoping he’ll be winning next week and if so winning himself a gold jacket next February when the final 15 are debated and voted on by the committee the day before Suepr Bowl LII.

Talk of Fame Network also paid a visit to a guy who recently spent his time talking with and writing about a multitude of Los Angeles Rams who did get the Hall of Fame call and he came to our Talk of Fame studios to tell the stories behind the stories of some of the Rams’ greatest players.

Author Jay Paris has written a new book, “Game of My Life Rams,’’ in which he visits with many of the greatest Rams in history, both in L.A. and St. Louis. With the Rams having returned both to L.A. and the playoffs this year it seemed perfect timing to recall the Rams’ most glorious players. Who was the toughest of them all?

In Paris’ opinion it was very likely Hall of Fame defensive end Jack Youngblood, who recalls in the book that he played not only in the playoffs but also in the Pro Bowl with a broken leg.

“He said he didn’t want to give up the trip to Hawaii,’’ Paris told our Talk of Fame guys.

In addition to taking a final look at the 27 Hall of Fame semi-finalists, Clark Judge states the case for Ray Lewis, who most people believe will be elected in February in his first year of eligibility. Clark compares Lewis to Dick Butkus, who many feel was the greatest middle linebacker of all time, and argues forcefully for his election on the first ballot.

Our Dr. Data, Rick Gosselin, chimes in on a different matter. Rick believes it would be unwise to dismiss the Super Bowl chances of teams like the Eagles and Vikings just because they are now being led by second string quarterbacks Nick Foles and Case Keenum. As Goose points out, “since 2000, four NFL teams have reached the Super Bowl with a quarterback who was not their opening day starter and two of those won Lombardi trophies.’’

