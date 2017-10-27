Why Andre Tippett’s introduction to Gino Marchetti was Halloween frightening

Not many things frighten Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and sixth degree black belt holder Andre Tippett but this week he revealed to the Talk of Fame Network one man who did.

The first time Tippett encountered long-time Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti was the week Tippett was inducted into the Hall himself nine years ago. Anxious to get some Hall of Famers’ autographs on a football, he tapped the legendary Colts’ defensive end on the shoulder to get his attention. As he tells the story this week, Tippett got more than that.

“Having Raymond Berry as my head coach he used to talk about Marchetti,’’ Tippett recalled. “So I’m trying to get some balls signed and a tap him on the shoulder. He whipped around and he had a look in his eye. He was ready to get after somebody! He scared the hell out of me! First thing I thought was that guy had to be a hell of a football player!’’

Indeed Marchetti was and so was Tippett, whose 100 sacks rank sixth all-time among linebackers even after Tippett has been retired for 24 years. During Tippett’s visit with Talk of Fame he explains why the Hall of Fame ring he received last week, nine years after his induction, means more to him than five Super Bowl rings, a Rose Bowl ring and ones for being a AFC champion and a Big 10 champion.

Tip also relates how his black belt came in handy once during a surly encounter on the field with another future Hall of Famer, then Cleveland Browns’ guard Joe DeLamielleure.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback and punt blocker extraordinaire Albert Lewis, who is a HOF preliminary candidate this year, also dropped by to discuss his career and explain what he thinks may have kept him out of Hall of Fame consideration despite 42 interceptions, 11 blocked punts and four Pro Bowl appearances. It’s not anything he didn’t do on the field. Lewis believes it’s something missing from his jewelry box.

“Maybe what I’m missing is that ring,’’ Lewis said of having played 15 NFL seasons with the Chiefs and Raiders without winning a Super Bowl championship.

Lewis also talks about the bitter rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders during his day and how he nearly became a Raider out of college and why he finally ended up there after 11 years in Kansas City.

Talk of Fame also visited this week with two-time AFL champion Booker Edgerson to discuss the always productive and sometimes controversial career of his former Buffalo Bills’ roommate, Cookie Gilchrist. Gilchrist was inducted into the Bills’ Wall of Fame over the weekend, years after he’d earned his place on that wall but was denied it because of a feud with owner Ralph Wilson and the organization. Edgerson, whose name is also on that Wall, explains why someone who led both the AFL and the CFL in rushing, was the MVP of the AFL and helped power the Bills to two AFL championships managed to be ignored so long.

“He was fast, furious and feared by most players in the AFL,’’ Edgerson tells TOF.

This year the Philadelphia Eagles are equally feared, having posted the best record in the NFL to date at 6-1. Our Ron Borges delves into the numbers to decide if they are legit contenders or a bogus mirage.

Co-host Clark Judge states the Hall of Fame case for kicker Nick Lowrey and Clark, Ron and our Rick Gosselin debate what’s wrong with the Falcons, what’s right with the Jaguars and whether the Browns will ever get anything right.

They also discuss the end of the remarkable streak of Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, who played in 10,363 consecutive plays before a torn tricep finally put him on the bench, and debate whether or not Peyton Manning might be the right man to take over the Browns front office.

