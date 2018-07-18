Worthiest candidate for the 2019 HOF senior committee (Round 4)? It’s Jacoby

Former Washington Redskins offensive tackle Joe Jacoby was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame each of the last three years but was passed over and his candidacy now resides in the senior pool.

According to the latest Talk of Fame Network poll, Jacoby deserves a fourth chance as a finalist. We gave asked our listeners and readers a slate of deserving candidates last week in the fourth installment of our senior series and asked which player would be most worthy of the one nomination for the Class of 2019.

Jacoby won in much the same way his Redskins won their final Super Bowl in 1992 – in a romp. Jacoby received 80.4 percent of the vote to easily outdistance the other nine candidates, who included a pair of past NFL MVPs (John Brodie and Larry Brown) and a member of the NFL’s 75th anniversary team (Billy “White Shoes” Johnson). No other candidate received double-digit support with former 49ers running back Roger Craig a very distant second at 4.2 percent of the votes cast.

Jacoby joins Steelers linebacker Andy Russell, Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel and Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan as winners in this series of senior polls. A fifth and final seniors poll featuring players from the pre-1950 era of football will be posted this week.

An undrafted college free agent, Jacoby became a walk-in starter at left tackle and became a fixture on one of the most recognizable offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs of the Washington Redskins. A member of the 1980s NFL all-decade team, Jacoby’s blocking helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls. He played left tackle in the first two and right tackle in the third and final Super Bowl in 1992.

The counter trey was the signature play of the Joe Gibbs’ championship era and Jacoby was a key element, pulling from his left tackle position to make a lead block on the right side of the line.

“The purpose of these polls has been to show the public just how difficult the senior selection process is,” said Talk of Fame Network host Rick Gosselin. “Every team has 2-3-4 players it believes have not received a fair shake in the Hall of Fame selection process. The Redskins had two of them in this particular poll, Jacoby and Larry Brown. Thus far we’ve given you 40 names of candidates worthy of discussion. And the committee gets to nominate just one for the Class of 2019. It’s an impossible task.”