Most worthy OL for the HOF Class of 2018? It’s Jacoby

If fans had a vote, Joe Jacoby would have a bust from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2018.

In our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll, we asked our listeners and readers which of the five offensive linemen among the 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2018 was most worthy of a bust and Jacoby won out. And it wasn’t close.

Jacoby received 99 percent of the vote to easily lap a field that included his fellow all-decade performers Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson and Kevin Mawae.

The three Talk of Fame Network hosts were split in their voting with Ron Borges and Clark Judge both tabbing former Steelers guard Faneca and Rick Gosselin Jacoby.

“If you look at the production,” Borges said, “it’s a two-man race between Hutchinson and Faneca. I’ll go with Faneca … but it is splitting hairs.”

“Very tough call,” Judge said, “but I’m going with Faneca. Nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, first-team all-decade and Super Bowl champ. That’s pretty hard to overcome, though I admit it was a close call. Offensive line is loaded this year, and having Jacoby in his last go as a modern-era candidate will make it very, very interesting.”

Faneca’s nine Pro Bowls was tops in this class of linemen. He was an NFL first-team all-decade selection for the 2000s, as was Hutchinson. Boselli played only seven seasons because of knee injuries but that didn’t prevent him from first-team all-decade acclaim for the 1990s. Mawae went to eight Pro Bowls and also was a first-team all-decade choice for the 2000s.

Jacoby also played tackle, Hutchinson guard and Mawae center. Jacoby and Faneca have been finalists twice previously, Boselli and Mawae have been in the room once and Hutchinson is a first-team eligible.

“I think all five of these blockers are Hall of Fame-worthy,” Gosselin said. “So I put Jacoby at the top of this list because this is his last year as a finalist. The other four will all be back in the room.”

Jacoby started in four Super Bowls and his Washington Redskins won three of them. Jacoby started at left tackle for the first two Lombardi Trophy winners in the 1980s and at right tackle for that third NFL champion in 1991.