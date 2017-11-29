Which WR is most deserving of a bust in the Class of 2018?

There was a wide receiver in three consecutive Hall of Fame classes from 2014-16 but none in the Class of 2017. That backed up the queue and there are now five worthy candidates for the Class of 2018. Among them are an NFL receiving champion, a Super Bowl MVP and a handful of all-decade performers. So that’s the subject of our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll – of the five semifinalists, which wide receiver is most deserving of a bust in the Class of 2018? Here are the candidates:

Isaac Bruce. Played 16 seasons with two teams, the Rams and 49ers. Ranks 13th all-time in receptions (1,024), fourth in yards (15,208) and 12th in touchdowns (91). Also ranks 201st in NFL history with an average of 14.9 yards per catch and went to four Pro Bowls. Was a member of the St. Louis Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf that won the 2000 Super Bowl. He caught a 73-yard pass from Hall of Famer Kurt Warner with 1:54 remaining for the game-winning touchdown, giving the Rams that 23-16 Super Bowl triumph over the Titans.

Torry Holt. Played 11 season with two teams, the Rams and Jaguars. A second-team NFL all-decade choice for the 2000s. Ranks 20th all-time in receptions (920), 16th in yards (13,382) and 34th in touchdowns (74). Also ranks 233rd in NFL history with an average of 14.5 yards per catch and went to seven Pro Bowls. Won a Super Bowl with the 1999 Rams and also was the 2003 NFL receiving champion. His 10 100-yard games in 2003 ranks third-best in NFL history for a single season.

Randy Moss. Played 14 seasons with five teams — the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans and 49ers. A first-team NFL all-decade choice for the 2000s. Ranks 15th all-time in receptions (982), third in yards (15,292) and second in touchdowns (156). Also ranks 138th in NFL history with an average of 15.6 yards per catch and went to six Pro Bowls. Moss set an NFL single-season record with his 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007 and also ranks second to Jerry Rice in both career 1,000-yard seasons (10) and 100-yard games (64).

Terrell Owens. Played 16 seasons with five teams — the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals. A second-team NFL all-decade choice for the 2000s. Ranks eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), second in yards (15,943) and third in touchdowns (153). Also ranks 209th in NFL history with an average of 14.8 yards per reception and went to six Pro Bowls.

Hines Ward. Played 14 seasons, all with the Steelers. Ranks 14th all-time in receptions (1,000), 25th in yards (12,083) and 15th in touchdowns (85) and went to four Pro Bowls. Won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh and was the MVP of the 2006 game when he caught five passes for 123 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown in that 21-10 victory over the Seahawks.

