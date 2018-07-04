Worthiest candidate for the 2019 HOF senior nomination (Round 2)? It’s Gabriel

Round 2 of the Talk of Fame Network series of senior polls goes to a former NFL MVP.
We asked our listeners and readers to vote on a slate of 10 candidates and former Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel won in the closest poll of the 200 in our site’s history. Gabriel received 1,318 votes to edge former Redskins cornerback Pat Fischer at 1,233 votes. That gave Gabriel 44 percent of the vote total with Fischer at 41 percent.
Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch was next with 221 votes for seven percent of the support. Linebackers Mike Curtis and Chuck Howley received enough support to win several of our past polls, as did Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall. But they registered mere blips in this one compared to Gabriel and Fischer.
From 1967-1970, Gabriel quarterbacked the Los Angeles Rams to a 41-11-4 record. He was voted to three Pro Bowls and NFL MVP in 1969. Gabriel was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973 and led the NFL that season with 3,219 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He was voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year that year and was sent to his fourth Pro Bowl.
Gabriel passed for 29,444 yards and 201 touchdowns in his career and also rushed for 1,304 yards and 30 more scores.
Fischer was voted one of the 70 greatest Redskins and a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor. He played 17 seasons and 213 games at cornerback, which was at the record for his position at the time of his retirement. He intercepted 56 career passes, which ranks 18th all-time and ninth among pure corners. That ties him with Lem Barney, a Hall of Famer, and Charles Woodson, a soon-to-be Hall of Famer.
Fischer overcame a huge obstacle – his size (5-9, 170 pounds) to go to three Pro Bowls and set an NFL record for cornerbacks with his 16 fumble recoveries.
Talk of Fame Network host Ron Borges believed there was one cornerback shorted in this poll – Cincinnati’s Ken Riley. He barely registered a blip.
“Ken Riley has 65 interceptions,” Borges said. “He didn’t get them by accident or by being an average player. He’s fifth all-time in picks and started 14 games at cornerback in his final NFL season at the age of 36. What that tells me is if he’d played in New York or Los Angeles instead of Cincinnati we wouldn’t be having this discussion.”
Pittsburgh linebacker Andy Russell won the first of the five senior polls.
“our listeners and readers”
I have a sneaking suspicion that over 99% of these Gabriel/Fischer voters had never listened to an episode or read an article on this site before. I doubt many of them even read the whole article accompanying that poll. Just a hunch.
Looks like the Gabriel twitter/facebook accounts beat the Fischer link on the Redskins site. That’s actually fairly impressive considering how much traffic the Redskins site has thrown here before for stuff like that. Though it’d be interesting to see which of those guys won the IP address vote.
I believe Gabriel is a worthy Hall of Famer.
But honestly I feel Mike Curtis is sorely underated and he’d get my vote before Roman.
My name is Vinny and I’m the person that has been spearheading the Roman Gabriel HOF effort. I came across the Talk of Fame Network a few years ago when I realized that Mr. Gabriel hadn’t been inducted yet and I began to crunch the numbers. The football content that Rick, Clark and Ron put out on the TOF is priceless as they are doing a great job preserving the rich history of this great game. They also give football connoisseurs a taste of what the inside HOF voting process looks and feels like which is a rare treat. I enjoy also reading the comments from the readers and listeners as you all know the ins and outs.
Not sure if you all had a chance to check out Ryan Michael’s QBS write-up/interview with Roman but his statistical breakdowns and comparing Roman to other HOF QB’s is very compelling.
http://quarterbackscore.webs.com/apps/blog/entries/show/45769620-ryan-michael-qbs-interview-with-1969-nfl-mvp-quarterback-roman-gabriel
When comparing Gabriel to quarterbacks already in the HOF at their ranking at the time of retirement, he has more career TD passes then 11 HOF QBs, more career passing yards then 12 HOF QBs and more pass completions then 12 HOF QBs.
• 1969 NFL MVP (AP)
• 4x Pro Bowl selection (1967, 1968, 1969, 1973).
• 2x touchdown pass leader (1969, 1973)
• 3x interception-percentage leader (1965, 1969, 1973)
• Retired ranked No. 1 in NFL history in career interception-percentage, min. 100 starts: 3.31%
• 1973 Comeback Player of the Year (PFW/PFWA).
• Most passing yards, single-season during the post-merger “dead ball” era: 3,219 (1973)
• One of four players in NFL history to lead the league in touchdown passes with two different teams.
• Broke Johnny Unitas’ record of 88 consecutive starts, retiring with the longest streak in NFL history: 89 (1965-1972)
• Retired as the Rams all-time leader in touchdown passes: 153
• Retired as the Rams all-time leader in passing yards: 22,223
• Retired as the Rams all-time leader in pass completions: 1,705
* Gabriel finished just behind OJ Simpson (first player to rush for over 2,000 yards) in the 1973 MVP voting in which he led the league in touchdown passes (23), passing yards (3,219) and passing completions (270).
* He is 1 of 4 QB’s to lead the NFL in passing with 2 different teams – others being Sonny Jurgensen, YA Tittle and Peyton Manning.
*Once getting the starting nod in 1966, he lead and helped transform a Rams team that was coming off of 7 losing seasons in a row to a winning franchise. As Rick mentioned, from 1967 to 1970, the Rams went 41-11-4 with Gabriel at the helm, finishing with either a first or second-place division finish in that stretch.
*During Roman’s 89 game Iron man streak, from 11/28/1965 to 9/17/1972 the Rams went 61-23-5 with a .713 winning percentage.
*Gabriel was a trailblazer and pioneer, being the first Asian-American Filipino Quarterback to star in the NFL and pave the way for other minority football players.
Roman doesn’t have any rings on his resume which seems to be one of the big hang-ups but should that stop one of the greatest QB’s of his era from being in the HOF? A lot of people out there believe that the story of football wouldn’t be the same without Roman.
Thank you for your time
Vinny