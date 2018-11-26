Adam Vinatieri: The one field goal that ‘I’m most proud of”

Another day, another game-winning kick for Adam Vinatieri.

That’s become a routine story for the Indianapolis Colts’ kicker, now the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, who Sunday beat Miami with a last-second field goal to clinch a fifth straight Colts’ victory.

And no surprise. It was the latest in a litany of game-winning field goals for Vinatieri who, at 45, is the league’s oldest player and who’s on track for an almost certain Hall-of-Fame election.

He’s nailed 12 game-winners in overtime. He’s won two Super Bowls with last-second field goals. He hit that unforgettable 45-yarder in a blizzard in the 2001 AFC playoffs that launched New England to its first Super Bowl victory. And he’s scored over 1,000 points each for the Colts and Patriots.

So which of the gazillion kicks he’s made in his career is his favorite? We asked on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast.

“It’s one of those things that, as a kid … as any person that wants to play in the NFL … I think being able to play in the biggest game; playing a Super Bowl obviously is what you dream about,” he said. “And, as a kicker, obviously to put the icing on the cake at that point.

“There’s nothing quite like being able to kick a game-winner in a Super Bowl once … or even a second time, I guess, for that matter. There’s not a bigger platform, there’s not a bigger kick, there’s not a better opportunity than that.

“Although as proud (as I am) of those two kicks, I think I’m most proud of is the one in the ‘Snow Bowl’ game in the divisional playoff game against Oakland, out of just sheer difficulty. There were five, six, seven inches of snow on the ground, we’re down by three and it’s a 45-yard field goal. And, if you miss, the season’s over and you’re cleaning out your locker.

“To be able to put that one through the posts … to be able to tie the game up and then go into overtime and have a shorter field goal to win… I think that’s probably the one I’m most proud of just because of the sheer difficulty.

“Over 23 years there’s been a lot of kicks I’ve probably forgotten more than I remember, but there’s a few good ones along the way, for sure.”

Sunday’s was another … though there weren’t the elements involved in the 2001 playoffs. Nevertheless, Vinatieri had to make a kick to win a game … and he did. But what’s new? This is a guy who’s been to more Super Bowls (5), won more Super Bowl rings (4) and hit more field goals than any kicker in NFL history.

All that’s left is a stop in Canton, and, while there are only two kickers in the Hall, Vinatieri is a virtual certainty to finish his career there.

