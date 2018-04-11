Best offseason addition at CB? It’s 49ers Sherman

Some high-profile cornerbacks changed teams this offseason, including Pro Bowlers, an interception champion and a Super Bowl hero.

But the best of the bunch, according to a Talk of Fame Network poll, was Richard Sherman, who became a salary-cap casualty of the Seattle Seahawks but a day later with the San Francisco 49ers. Sherman received a whopping 81 percent of the vote to easily outdistance runnerup Marcus Petters at 12.5 percent.

Sherman, 30, saw his streak of four consecutive Pro Bowls end in 2017 when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in November. He helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl in 2014 with the NFL’s top ranked defense. He intercepted career bests of eight interceptions in back-to-back 2012-2013 seasons, leading the league in 2013, and has 32 career interceptions.

The three Talk of Fame Network hosts, as usual, were in disagreement with the poll results. Ron Borges cast his ballot for Talib and both Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge went with Peters.

“Everyone likes Sherman,” Borges said, “but if there is one position Pete Carroll knows better than any other it’s the secondary. So I’m assuming he saw something the rest of the NFL did not. That being the case I’ll go with Aqib Talib because he has more in the tank and is better than he seems to get credit for.”

Talib, 32, went to five Pro Bowls and helped the Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl with the NFL’s top-ranked defense in 2016. A former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams become the fourth team in Talib’s 11-year career.

The Rams acquired Talib in a trade with the Broncos. They also acquired Peters in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. And that’s the cornerback Gosselin and Judge favored.

“Peters has been in the league three seasons,” Gosselin said, “and has more interceptions (19) than any other player in that stretch. He’s been the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a single-season interception leader, a two-time Pro Bowler and he’s only 25. What’s not to like about that addition to the Rams’ secondary?”