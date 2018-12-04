Darren Woodson: Why I’ll never forget what Jerry Rice told me

After a year’s absence, former Dallas safety Darren Woodson is back as a Hall-of-Fame semifinalist … and he should be.

Because Woodson was more than one of the standout safeties of his era. He was a key component on a championship team, a star safety who could … and did … play cornerback and was so versatile that the Cowboys never hesitated to put him on opponents’ best receivers.

“I think the biggest confidence booster I ever had,” Woodson said on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast, “was lining up against Jerry Rice in the NFC championship game. I’m covering him in the slot, and he came up to me and tapped me on the helmet right before the play started .. rbefore our first play … and he said, ‘You do a damn good job coming down from a safety position to a cornerback position, and they put your ass on me.’

“To me, that’s one of the biggest compliments that I’ve ever had. Because it spoke volumes to my versatility. It spoke volumes to the confidence that (then-defensive coordinator) Mike Zimmer kept on saying to me every day I covered at the corner position. And it spoke volumes to the work that I was putting in as far as a cover guy … was that Jerry Rice recognized it.

“The greatest wide receiver of all time recognized the fact that (he would think), ‘Hey, man, I’m going to kill you today, I’m going to murder you … I know you’re playing in the slot, but, dude, you do a damn good job.’ And I thought, ‘Man, now that’s respect.’

“And I think that spoke volumes to the versatility that I had at the position, and I think that’s what’s always been overlooked about me playing the safety position. I’m going to play safety on first down most of the time. Other than that, I was the second or third corner.”

Whatever it was, it worked out just fine. The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years, and their defense was every bit as responsible as the offense — with stars like Hall-of-Famer Charles Haley, Tony Tolbert, Russell Maryland and, of course, Woodson.

But while Haley was named to the Hall in 2015, Woodson has never been a finalist. He’s been a semifinalist three times … but never made the cut to 15. Nevertheless, he’s not discouraged. In fact, he’s anything but.

“My time’s going to come,” he said. “I just don’t know when.”

It could be this year, but let’s be honest: The field for the Class of 2019 is littered with obstacles. Among the 25 semifinalists are eight defensive backs, including five safeties. And among those five are three first-team all-decade choices (Ed Reed, Steve Atwater and LeRoy Butler), as well as five-time finalist John Lynch.

“I’ve always felt like, for what I’ve done in my football career … the length of time that I played, the multiple positions that I played, the championships that I’ve won on good football teams … I always felt like I was deserving to be a Hall of Famer …

“I’ve always had that confidence, even with the names that are up there and all the five safeties that are up there … and this is just me being confident … I match up with or am greater or better than most.”

That will be decided in the next month, with the Hall expected to announce its 15 finalists for the Class of 2019 in early January.

“The road to the Hall of Fame is nothing new in my life,” said Woodson. “It really isn’t. There have been a lot of ups and downs, and people have doubted me for the longest time and were always telling me where I needed to be. And with this process, I feel the same way.

“It’s like I’m going through a process right now … It’s just a matter of time before I will myself in there. I’ll find my way into the Hall of Fame.”