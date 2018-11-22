Drew Pearson: How we beat the Redskins with Clint Longley

The Dallas Cowboys have been involved in a litany of Thanksgiving Day football games … many of them memorable. But none was more memorable than the 1974 contest with today’s opponent, the Washington Redskins.

That was the afternoon that the Redskins knocked quarterback Roger Staubach out of the game — as the Redskins’ Diron Talbert had predicted — and a backup named Clint Longley led the team to a storied comeback, with the Cowboys winning on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Longley to Drew Pearson with 28 seconds left.

Wait a minute, Clint Longley?

“That’s what we said, too,” Pearson said, laughing, on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast. “Who the hell is this guy?”

Washington soon found out, with Longley leading the Cowboys from a 16-3 third-quarter deficit to one of the most stirring Thanksgiving Day upsets in NFL history. What made the game so unforgettable, of course, was the game-winning pass, a bomb to Pearson in the closing seconds that sank the heavily-favored Redskins.

Final score: Dallas 24, Washington 23.

“I called the play,” said Pearson. “I told Clint I was going to run a turn-in takeoff and to line me up on the left side. We were hoping we’d get the right defense, and we did.

“And, after I told him I was going to run a turn-in, take-off, he said, ‘Fine. Run it.’ And then he told Bill Joe (Dupree, tight end) just to run a crossing route to hold some linebackers short or underneath. So he was very cool, very collected and we were confident in him for sure.”

The Redskins were playing what Pearson called a “banjo coverage,” where cornerback Mike Bass played off his receiver and tilted to the outside and where safety Kenny Stone had post … or inside … responsibility.

“Once I saw this (when I was) on the line,” said Pearson, “I recognized the coverage, and I came off the line of scrimmage, widened my stance and then weaved it in. And then I was man-to-man on Kenny Stone.

“This was only my second year in the league, and my favorite route … and the route I was getting known for … was my ‘in route.’ And the Redskins knew that. And when I took that jab step to sell the ‘in route,’ I felt Kenny Stone bite on that.

“And when he did I knew I’m going to get behind him, and I knew (that) if the ball was coming and Clint had the protection to throw the football and was able to get it out there, I was gong to be able to make the play. And Clint threw a pretty ball.”

The rest, of course, you know. What you might not, however, is that while most of America was stunned, Drew Pearson was not.

“I played with (Roger) Staubach, Danny White, Glen Carano … Jack Concannon even. And did some Pro Bowls with Kenny Stabler and Shack Harris. And nobody threw a better deep ball than Clint Longley … That was the one play that made his career.”

And it was the one play that Cowboys’ … and Redskins’ fans … can never and will never forget.

“That was really gratifying,” said Pearson. “They talked noise, we talked noise.

“Before the game they sent Harvey Martin a funeral wreath to the practice field. Harvey carried that funeral wreath … I swear, guys, he carried that funeral wreath — they sent it on a Tuesday — he carried it for the next couple of days.

“I was his roommate, and I was sleeping in the room the night before the game with a funeral wreath in our room. And he had it in the locker. And when the game was over, and we beat them … he went over to the Redskins’ locker room with the funeral room and threw it into their locker room. And kinda left after that.

“It was a heated rivalry. They didn’t like us. We didn’t like them.”