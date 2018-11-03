NFL Stories

Gurley, Mahomes, Watt top PFJ mid-season All-Pro team

56 Views
Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

In only half a season as a starter, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has ascended to rarified air. He has the Chiefs on top of the AFC at 7-1. He leads the league in touchdown passes with 26. He’s thrown for 300 yards in seven consecutive games. He has four or more touchdown passes in five of his eight starts.

And now this.

Mahomes is the first-team quarterback choice on NFL historian John Turney’s All-Pro team for Pro Football Journal. That’s an extraordinary achievement when you consider that a) he’s a first-year starter and b) he eclipsed luminaries like reigning MVP Tom Brady, the Saints’ Drew Brees, Carolina’s Cam Newton, the Colts’ Andrew Luck and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes is joined on Turney’s team by the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Todd Gurley; its reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald; and the Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt.

But those names you’d expect. Others … maybe not so much. Like whom? Click on to this link to find out:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/10/2018-pfj-mid-season-all-pro-team.html

Previous Who is the best Patriot not in the Hall of Fame?
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

NFL Stories

The Sunday GPS: Brady and Rodgers shoot out the lights

Highlight ReelInterview Archives

Dick LeBeau: Why Paul Warfield was toughest for me to defend

NFL Stories

Judgements Eight: How Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell gambled … and lost

NFL Stories

The Sunday GPS: Can Saints go marching to another road win?

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.