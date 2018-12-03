LeRoy Butler: Reaching Hall “would be pinnacle of my life”

(Editor’s Note: To access the LeRoy Butler interview, continue to 1:05:25 of the audio and begin)

Former Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler is a Hall-of-Fame semifinalist for the second straight year, and hallelujah. For too long, he and others — like safeties Darren Woodson and Steve Atwater — have been left off ballots, with Atwater the only one of the three to be a finalist for Canton.

But that was 2016. And he hasn’t returned.

Now, all three are among the 25 semifinalists for the Hall’s Class of 2019, and here’s hoping at least one — if not more — make it, with Butler a strong possibility. Not only did he play on a championship team, but, like Atwater, he was a first-team all-decade choice at safety. He was also the first defensive back to join the 20/20 club (20 sacks, 20 interceptions), and the originator of the Lambeau Leap.

You can look it up.

So you can imagine how someone who was ignored as a semifinalist for the first 11 years of eligibility might embrace the opportunity to have his candidacy discussed as one of 15 finalists.

“I think it would be the pinnacle of my life,” Butler said on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast. “This is what I wanted to do my whole career.

“I’m an African-American from the inner city. (I was the child of a) single parent growing up disabled (his legs were in braces). This would be everything. Everybody plays for a championship. But I think deep down inside only a few people get a chance to be in the Hall of Fame.

“It would mean everything to me. Matter of fact, it was something me and my Mom talked about … I think it was my seventh year in the league. And she said, ‘Well, you have to win a championship first. Everything else will take care of itself.’ So it would mean the world to me.

“Matter of fact, the one thing on your bucket list? It’s just that. It’s just the Hall of Fame. That’s on my bucket list.”

Butler and Atwater are the only first-team members of the 1990s’ all-decade team not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that’s puzzling. More troubling is that Butler never made the first cut to 25 until last year.

But pure safeties typically have been overlooked by the Hall … though not lately. Two years ago, former Seattle standout Kenny Easley was elected as a senior candidate, and this summer it was former Philadelphia and Denver star Brian Dawkins who made it to Canton — in just his second year of eligibility.

Now there are five safeties among the eight defensive-back candidates on this year’s semifinalists’ ballot, and that will make it tough on all — especially with Ed Reed, in his first year of eligibility, and five-time finalist John Lynch included.

Nevertheless, Butler isn’t dismayed. He grew up in the same city as Dawkins (Jacksonville, Fla.) and believes there’s enough room for two pure safeties from that area. Furthermore, he’s content to be the Avis of that pair.

“Absolutely,” he said, laughing. “I don’t mind being No. 2. I love Brian Dawkins. Matter of fact, when he got in it felt like I got in. I love the guy. Everything he stood for. I love the way he played the game. Because I really felt like the more people like Brian that get an opportunity would bring more light to me.

“But I think how I separate myself is (that) I’m a selfish guy in a way … but I think that makes me unselfish, especially at the safety position. So anytime a safety goes in … just like Kenny Easley going in. To me, it makes me get a step closer.”

Here’s hoping he’s right.