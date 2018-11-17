Rick Gosselin’s Week 10 NFL rankings: L.A. with two in Top 4

Editor’s note: Rick Gosselin is in his 46th season reporting on the NFL in 2018. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 35 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 10:

1. Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will defend their No. 1 ranking Monday night against the No. 3 Rams. The game was scheduled to be played in Mexico City but has been relocated to Los Angeles because of shoddy field conditions at Estadio Azteca. The Chiefs are already 1-0 in Los Angeles this season, having defeated the Chargers in the season opener.

2. New Orleans Saints. If the Saints win the NFL championship this season will Dez Bryant receive a Super Bowl ring? He signed with the Saints last week but lasted only two days in practice before suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

3. Los Angeles Rams. There have been 28 individual 100-yard rushers over the last five weeks. The teams benefitting from this 100-yard rushers are 26-2. Todd Gurley of the Rams and James Conner of the Steelers have three 100-yard games apiece during that stretch.

4. Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs kept Melvin Gordon out of the end zone in an opening-day victory over the Chargers. But Gordon has scored touchdowns in all six of his games since then, helping the Chargers rebound with a 7-2 record. In the two games he didn’t score a rushing touchdown, Oakland and San Francisco, he caught a TD pass.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown 14 of his 21 touchdown passes this season at home. He also has thrown fewer interceptions at home (3) than on the road (4). The Steelers are on the road the next two weeks at Jacksonville and Denver.

6. New England Patriots. Tom Brady has thrown one touchdown pass in his last three games. He has thrown one TD pass or fewer in half of his 10 games this season.

7. Carolina Panthers. RB Christian McCaffrey has scored seven touchdowns in the last three games, four on rushes and three on pass receptions. This after scoring only one touchdown in the first six weeks of the season.

8. Houston Texans. The Texans are one of four NFL teams returning from byes this week along with Baltimore, Denver and Minnesota. But Houston is the only one of the four that struggles coming off a bye. The Broncos are 21-8 off byes, the Vikings 19-10, the Ravens 15-7 and the Texans 7-9.

9. Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have 31 sacks, which gives them a share of the NFL lead along with the Chiefs, Packers and Steelers. End Danielle Hunter, a third-round draft pick in 2015, has an NFL runnerup 11 ½ of them.

10. Chicago Bears. Chicago owns an NFL best plus-13 turnover differential, which is a key reason the surprising Bears sit alone atop the NFC North at 6-3. Chicago has forced an NFL-runnerup 24 turnovers and committed only 11 turnovers themselves. The Chicago D leads the league with 16 interceptions.

11. Washington Redskins. Speaking of turnovers, the NFC East-leading Redskins share the league low with only seven giveaways in nine games. That was the reason Washington swapped out Kirk Cousins at quarterback for Alex Smith this offseason. Ball security. Smith doesn’t commit turnovers. He has thrown only three interceptions and lost just one fumble for the 6-3 Redskins.

12. Tennessee Titans. Marcus Mariota has thrown four touchdown passes and rushed for another score in the two weeks since Tennessee’s bye, leading the Titans to upset victories over the Cowboys and Patriots. Defensively, they held Ezekiel Elliott under 70 yards rushing in the win over Dallas and then denied Tom Brady any TD passes in the triumph over New England.

13. Green Bay Packers. The Packers and the Steelers are the only two teams that rank in the Top 10 in both offense and defense this week. Green Bay ranks seventh in offense and 10th in defense. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in offense and eighth in defense.

14. Dallas Cowboys. The 4-5 Cowboys enter a key stretch in their season with three games in a snap of 12 days. The Cowboys visit Atlanta Sunday, return home on Thanksgiving to host the NFC East-leading Redskins, then are home again the following Thursday to host the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints.

15. Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck was sacked once by the Patriots on Oct. 4. He hasn’t been sacked since covering four games and 126 passes. Throw in Indy’s bye and Luck has now gone five weeks without a sack behind the NFL’s best pass-blocking line.

16. Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin after allowing 52 points to the New Orleans Saints last weekend. Cincinnati ranks last in the NFL in both defense and pass defense and 31st in both run defense and scoring defense.

17. Miami Dolphins. Ryan Tannehill quarterbacked the Dolphins the first five games, throwing eight TD passes against five interceptions for a 3-2 start to the season. Brock Osweiler has quarterbacked the last five games, throwing five touchdown against four interceptions. He is 2-3 as a starter and the Dolphins are in a slow-motion chase of the Patriots in the East with a 5-5 record.

18. Atlanta Falcons. The worst pass defense in the NFL is played in the NFC South. The Panthers rank 22nd in the NFL in pass defense, the Buccaneers 29th, the Falcons 30th and the Saints 31st. Atlanta and Tampa Bay have both allowed a league-high eight 100-yard individual receiving games.

19. Seattle Seahawks. Quarterbacks are on a pace to set the NFL record with 155 300-yard passing games. Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys are the only two season-long starters at QB still looking for their first 300-yard passing game this season.

20. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were able to overcome a rash of injuries that cost them their MVP candidate quarterback (Carson Wentz) and Pro Bowl left tackle (Jason Peters) and more in 2017 on the way to their first Lombardi Trophy. Not so this year. Philly has eight players on injured reserve, including wide receiver Mike Wallace, running back Jay Ajayi and pass rusher Derek Barnett, and sit 4-5. A ninth joins them on IR this week with CB Ronald Darby suffering a season-ending knee injury.

21. Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are 4-5 but don’t blame the defense. In particular, don’t blame the pass defense. Baltimore has the only NFL defense that’s holding quarterbacks under 60 percent passing (59.6) this season. The Ravens are allowing a league-low 205 passing yards per game with just 12 touchdowns.

22. Cleveland Browns. Rookie Nick Chubb rushed for a 92-yard touchdown last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. It was the longest run in franchise history – longer than any run by Hall of Fame runners Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly or Bobby Mitchell.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Fitzpatrick has four 400-yard passing games this season, twice as many as any other NFL quarterback. Jared Goff of the Rams and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers are the only other quarterbacks with more than one this season.

24. Detroit Lions. Rookie Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards in an October victory over the Miami Dolphins. But he has not rushed for 158 yards total in the three games since then, all Detroit losses. The failure to make any commitment to the ground has been Detroit’s doom since the retirement of Barry Sanders.

25. Buffalo Bills. The Bills became the first NFL team since 2015 to start four different quarterbacks in a single season: Josh Allen, Nathan Peterman, Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley. Baltimore, Dallas and Houston all started four quarterbacks during the 2015 season.

26. Denver Broncos. The great pass rushers separate the quarterback from the ball. Perennial Pro Bowlers Von Miller (Broncos), J.J. Watt (Texans) and Khalil Mack (Bears) share the lead league with four forced fumbles along with Dee Ford (Chiefs).

27. Jacksonville Jaguars. Where has the pass rush gone? The Jaguars punished quarterbacks on the way to the AFC title game a year ago with an NFL-runnerup 55 sacks. But they rank 27th in sacks this season with just 19 and the sudden inability of the Jaguars to get to the quarterback has contributed to a surprising and disappointing 3-6 start.

28. New York Giants. Odell Beckham Jr. has scored four touchdowns this season, all on the road. Four of his six 100-yard receiving games also have come on the road.

29. New York Jets. The two New York teams are winless in division play, with the Jets 0-3 in the AFC East and the Giants 0-3 in the NFC East. There are only three other NFL teams still winless in division play – the Jaguars, Raiders and 49ers, all at 0-3.

30. Arizona Cardinals. Josh Rosen threw an interception every 45 passes in his three years as a starter at UCLA. He’s throwing them at a clip of one every 26 passes in his rookie season with the Cardinals.

31. San Francisco 49ers. It’s been a lost season for the 2-8 49ers, who have gone through three quarterbacks. But it hasn’t been a lost season for tight end George Kittle, who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season with 41 catches for 692 yards and three touchdowns. He leads all NFL tight ends with his 16.9-yard average per catch.

32. Oakland Raiders. Derek Carr has not thrown an interception in his last four games covering 117 passes. But he also has not thrown a touchdown pass in three of those games as the Raiders steam toward that first overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft with a 1-8 record.