State Your Case: Why 49ers’ Frankie Albert deserves more

Before the San Francisco 49ers started their run of great quarterbacks … before Y.A. Tittle was the first of three 49ers’ passers elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame … and before Joe Montana won four Super Bowls … they had a star who redefined the position and was so accomplished he was called a “wizard.”

Actually, he was called “The T-Formation Wizard,” and his name was Frankie Albert. And he was unlike almost every quarterback of his era.

At 5-feet-9, 170 pounds, he was small. And he didn’t throw with his right arm. He threw with his left. Plus, he didn’t run a single-wing offense while attending Stanford University. He was the first T-formation quarterback in modern college football, running Clark Shaughnessy’s offense to perfection at Stanford before later running it to perfection in the pros.

As the first-ever quarterback of the 49ers — who were then in the All-America Football Conference — Albert was so accomplished that he threw a league-record 88 touchdowns in four years, including a single-season franchise-record of 28 in 1948 that stood until John Brodie broke it in 1965.

Good? No, Frankie Albert was marvelous. In fact, he shared the league’s MVP award that season with another quarterback you might know: Cleveland’s Otto Graham, who’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Those, of course, were the days when throwing a football was more like lobbing a watermelon and when football teams made their yards … and their touchdowns … by running. But not Frankie Albert, and not the San Francisco 49ers. They literally threw everything at opponents, with Albert so adept at deception and ballhandling that Shaughnessy called him “a magician with the ball” and so accurate with his passes that favorite receiver Alyn Beals hauled in 26 touchdown passes in two years (1948-49).

Albert could do it all. Like run the bootleg. In fact, he’s credited by some with inventing it. He could throw the deep pass. He confused defenders with his deft play. In short, he was so dazzling that former Rams’ linebacker Don Paul, one of many frustrated by Albert, once compared him to Hall-of-Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton — but with one exception.

“At least with Tarkenton,” Paul told the New York Times, “those guys knew Francis had the ball. With Frankie Albert, we weren’t always sure.”

What they did know was that Albert, who also played defense, would be the toughest of opponents to overcome. Four times between 1946 and 1949, only one team was better … and that was the Cleveland Browns, with Cleveland besting the 49ers 21-7 in the 1949 AAFC championship game.

But that was the season when Albert had one of his best games ever — and it was against the Browns, a team that hadn’t lost (14-0) the previous year. He threw five touchdown passes en route to a 56-28 beatdown.

“When we played the Browns,” Albert told Joseph Hession, “it was like the Stanford-Cal game here. It was a real big rivalry. Whenever we beat them it was a real big thrill for me.”

Albert would go on to quarterback the 49ers when they entered the NFL and was named to the 1950 Pro Bowl. One year later, he shared the position with Y.A. Tittle before retiring after the 1952 season. But he wouldn’t leave pro football … or the NFL. He played one season with Calgary of the CFL before returning to coach the 49ers, where he was 19-17-1.

In seven pro seasons as a quarterback, Albert threw for 115 touchdowns and 10,795 yards, ran for 27 TDs and was named all-AAFC/NFL four times. In 2007, the Pro Football Researchers Association named him to their Hall of Very Good, a choice that was long overdue. He threw 56 touchdown passes in 1948-49, was such a good punter that he averaged 48.2 yards per kick in 1949 and was such an extraordinary quarterback that only Otto Graham bettered hi in the AAFC.

Yet Frankie Albert is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has never been discussed.

Granted, more than half of his career was spent outside the NFL; it was in the AAFC or Canada. But this isn’t the NFL Hall of Fame we’re talking about. It’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Frankie Albert was more than a great pro quarterback. He was a pioneer, and that counts for plenty these days.

But it hasn’t helped Albert, and it probably won’t.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1956, and he should have been. He and Shaughnessy changed the modern college game with the T-formation. But Albert had an impact on the pros, too, and while he didn’t win a league championship he had an alibi.

Otto Graham and the Browns stood in his way, as they did for others when they joined the NFL.

If nothing else, Albert deserves to have his case heard by the Hall’s seniors committee. He set club records. He set league records. He was a co-MVP with a Hall of Famer. He played defense. He punted. He did just about everything … except get the attention of Canton.

And I’d like to see that change.