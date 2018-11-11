The Sunday GPS: Is this the last rodeo for woeful Cowboys?

GOLD JACKET FEATURE PRESENTATION

DALLAS @ PHILADELPHIA, 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Eagles by 7

The weather: Sunny, high of 46

The story: OK, Dallas fans, it’s time to panic. First of all, your team is on the road where it hasn’t won all season. Second, it’s going to Philadelphia, where the Eagles are defending Super Bowl champions and coming off a bye. And third, the biggest question in Big D these days is not if the Cowboys can win a lackluster NFC East but when coach Jason Garrett gets cashiered. Now look what’s in front of you: Philadelphia this week, Atlanta the next, then Washington and New Orleans. Granted, the Eagles aren’t all that formidable … not this year they’re not, losing more games the first half of this season (4) than all of last year. But they’re more talented, they’re better coached … and they’re home. Someone pass the Xanax.

Something to consider: In his last five starts, the Eagles’ Carson Wentz has 12 touchdown passes and one interception.

THREE OTHERS SUITABLE FOR HALL OF FRAMING

NEW ORLEANS @ CINCINNATI, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Saints by 5-1/2

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 45

The story: This is the fifth straight week the Saints face an opponent with a winning record … and so far, so good. They haven’t lost. Nor should they lose here. Reason No. 1: Firepower. The Bengals don’t have enough to combat the New Orleans blitzkrieg. Reason No. 2: Quarterbacks. Andy Dalton is no Drew Brees. Reason No. 3: The venue. It’s a road game for the Saints, and normally you’d think that’s a disadvantage, right? Try again. The Saints are 4-0 on the road this season. Put them together, and what do you have? Check, please.

Something to consider: Drew Brees is the least pressured and least sacked quarterback in the league. He’s been sacked nine times.

NEW ENGLAND @ TENNESSEE, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 6-1/2

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 53

The story: This is the third time this season the Patriots’ Bill Belichick faces a former disciple. He beat former assistant Bill O’Brien. He lost to former assistant Matt Patricia. And now it’s former player Mike Vrabel. New England’s favored, and there’s a good reason: Oddsmakers like Tom Brady more than Marcus Mariota, and they trust Belichick more than Vrabel. But Tennessee’s coming off a big win in Dallas and is home, which is good. But this isn’t. They’re home to an opponent that’s on a six-game tear and includes the reigning league MVP. The only certainty here is that the game moves with little interruption. Tennessee is the least penalized team in the league, and the Patriots are second.

Something to consider: Over the last five weeks, nobody converted third-down passes at a higher rate than Mariota. He’s completed 18 of 28 attempts for 18 first downs.

SEATTLE @ L.A. RAMS, 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 9-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 76

The story: The Rams are the only NFC West team with a winning record. They’re also one of only five clubs not to lose at home (4-0). Quarterback Jared Goff is among the highest rated passers in the league, and running back Todd Gurley has more touchdowns than anyone … including the entire Buffalo Bills’ team. Granted, the Rams are coming off their first loss of the season, but they’re home to an opponent they’ve beaten the last two times (putting up 75 points, no less), that flushed the Legion of Boom and that doesn’t have nearly the weapons to combat Goff, Gurley, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks … I think you get the idea. There’s a reason the Rams are heavy favorites. They’re better.

Something to consider: In his last two games vs. the Seahawks, Gurley has seven touchdowns and 293 yards from scrimmage.

BEATING THE ODDS

(Picks are made ONLY vs. the spread)

CLARK JUDGE — N.Y. Jets (–7). It’s not that I believe in Josh McCown. It’s that I don’t believe in the Bills. (SEASON RECORD: 4-5)

RON BORGES — Kansas City (–16-1/2). I normally stay away from big numbers in NFL games, but not even 16-1/2 points can keep me off the Chiefs at home vs. the lowly Cards. Give the points, then cash your ticket. (SEASON RECORD: 3-6).

RICK GOSSELIN — Atlanta (–6). The Falcons bring a three-game winning streak and revived playoff hopes to Cleveland. The Browns have lost their last two by double digits. (SEASON RECORD: 3-5-1).

THE WEEKEND OMG

The Kansas City Chiefs have won every coin toss this season. That’s nine straight … 12 in a row if you include the preseason.

THE SUNDAY PLAY LIST

NEW ORLEANS QB DREW BREES. He needs three touchdown passes to pass Brett Favre (508) for second place on the all-time TD list. Peyton Manning (539) is the career leader.

ARIZONA WR LARRY FITZGERALD. With 33 yards, he passes Terrell Owens (15,934) for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. Only Jerry Rice (22,895) has more.

DETROIT DE EZEKIEL ANSAH. In his last four games he has eight sacks and nine tackles for losses.

INDIANAPOLIS QB ANDREW LUCK. He’s thrown at least three touchdown passes in his last five games. With another three-TD performance, he joins Tom Brady (10) and Peyton Manning (8) as the only quarterbacks to throw for six TDs in six of more consecutive games in one season.

KANSAS CITY RB KAREEM HUNT. He has 11 touchdowns in his last seven home games.

GREEN BAY QB AARON RODGERS. In his last 15 starts vs. the AFC, he has 38 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

L.A. RAMS RB TODD GURLEY. With a touchdown Sunday, he joins Elroy Hirsch and Lenny Moore as the only players in league history to score at least one TD in each of his team’s first 10 regular-season games.

NEW ENGLAND QB TOM BRADY. With his next start, he becomes only the second quarterback in league history to appear in 300 games (playoffs included), joining Brett Favre (326).

TEN THINGS YOU SHOULD REMEMBER

Sunday’s game is the Packers’ lone contest at Lambeau Field in a 47-day span. The Packers (3-0-1) are one of five teams not to lose at home this season. The others are Kansas City, Carolina, the Rams and New England. The 172 points scored by Chicago the past five weeks are the Bears’ most in a five-game span since Weeks 2-6 in 1989. The Bears lead the league with 82 points off 21 takeaways. Since Week 11 of the 2017 season, the Chargers are 12-3. Only New England (13-3) is better. The Chargers’ Philip Rivers has seven games with a passer rating of 100 or better, the most over the first eight games of a season at any time of his pro career. Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz has thrown at least one touchdown pass with no more than one interception in the past 21 games, tied with Matt Ryan for the most in league history. With a victory, the Patriots will clinch their 18th straight season of at least .500 or better. The record is 21 by the 1965-85 Dallas Cowboys. The Titans’ defense has the lowest touchdown percentage inside the Red Zone, allowing just seven TDs on 22 drives inside the 20. Buffalo has three offensive touchdowns in its last six games.