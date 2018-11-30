The Sunday GPS: This is where Rivers can make his MVP case

GOLD JACKET FEATURE PRESENTATION

L.A. CHARGERS @ PITTSBURGH, 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Steelers by 3-1/2

The weather: PM sun, high of 61

The story: When it comes to MVP candidates, Philip Rivers is on the outside looking in. Yes, he’s having the best season of his career, but, no, he’s not one of this year’s frontrunners. Not yet he’s not. One of the reasons is the Bolts aren’t a front-running team — which can happen when you share a division with the Kansas City Chiefs. Another is that there are at least three other quarterbacks (see Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Andrew Luck) having monster seasons. And then there’s the talent around Rivers. There’s an excess of it, with running back Melvin Gordon front and center. Except Melvin Gordon isn’t playing this game. He’s out with a sprained MCL. So this is Rivers’ opportunity to demonstrate just how valuable he is to the Bolts. They’re in a hostile environment. They play a division leader that regularly makes the playoffs. And they need the victory to maintain contact with Kansas City. Can they? Will they? That’s why we watch.

Something to consider: The Chargers’ Mike Williams averages a touchdown catch ever 3.43 receptions, best in the league (minimum 20 catches).

THREE OTHERS SUITABLE FOR HALL-OF-FRAMING

BALTIMORE @ ATLANTA, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Falcons by 1

The weather: Retractable roof

The story: It was only two years ago that Atlanta was on its way to a Super Bowl LI, with Matt Ryan the league MVP. And it was only one season ago the Falcons reached the playoffs, beat the L.A. Rams and made it the divisional round before bowing out to Philadelphia. And now? Well, now the story in Atlanta is not the Falcons but Atlanta United. They’re in the MLS championship game vs. Portland. The Falcons are in Nowhere Land, a once decent team with plenty of playmakers and a record that will send them home for the New Year. That said, they can still play a role in the playoffs … starting here. The Ravens are in the middle of the AFC wild-card picture, and a loss here would damage their chances. So there’s the challenge for Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, et.al. Except … well, except Baltimore is the league’s top-ranked defense and top-ranked scoring defense, and rookie Lamar Jackson is 2-0 as a starter. Normally, I’d favor Atlanta because the Falcons are home, but there’s nothing normal about this year’s Falcons. They’re 3-3 at home, and they’re limping to the finish.

Something to consider: The Ravens’ defensive pass rating of 83.4 ranks second only to Chicago (78.3).

CLEVELAND @ HOUSTON, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Texans by 6

The weather: Retractable roof

The story: Since Gregg Williams took over for fired-head coach Hue Jackson, the Browns are 2-1 … and I know what you’re thinking: Yeah? Big deal. Well, as a matter of fact, it is. It’s twice as many wins as the Browns have had the past two years. So these aren’t the Brown-Outs. Not anymore they’re not. They have a productive and charismatic young quarterback. Their defense is solid. They get after the opposing passer. They force turnovers. And they’re on a roll. In other words, they’re another version of the Houston Texans … with one difference: The Texans are going to the playoffs; the Browns are not. But they’re going to be everyone’s tough out from here on out, which means … yep, spoiler alert!

Something to consider: With the Saints’ loss Thursday, Houston has the longest active winning streak in the league (8). The Texans are the first team to win eight straight after starting the season 0-3.

MINNESOTA @ NEW ENGLAND, 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 6

The weather: Rain, high of 53

The story: There are five teams that have never beaten Tom Brady: Atlanta (0-5), Chicago (0-5), Dallas (0-4), Tampa Bay (0-4) and … yep, the Minnesota Vikings (0-4). Combine that with Brady’s record in December games (55-11), second only to Roger Staubach (17-3), and the Patriots’ record at home this season (they’re one of only three unbeaten teams), and you understand what the Vikings are up against. The Vikings are fighting for a division title that looks more and more as if it will go to Chicago, so there’s plenty of incentive. But the Patriots are fighting for a first-round bye and maybe, just maybe, home-field advantage again. So there’s plenty of incentive there, too. Add it all up, and what do you have? Advantage, New England, that’s what.

Something to consider: The Patriots have not committed a turnover in their last four games.

BEATING THE ODDS

(Picks are made vs. the spread only)

RON BORGES — MIAMI (–4). The Dolphins are too much for the kid QB.

RICK GOSSELIN — INDIANAPOLIS (+4). The Colts and Jaguars are heading in opposite directions.

CLARK JUDGE — INDIANAPOLIS (+4). I trust Andrew Luck a lot more than I do Cody Kessler … especially sans Leonard Fournette.

THE WEEKEND OMG

The Cards’ Larry Fitzgerald has more career tackles than drops … and you can look it up. He has 29 drops on 2,111 targets and 37 career tackles.

THE SUNDAY PLAY LIST

NEW ENGLAND QB TOM BRADY. With two touchdown passes, he passes Peyton Manning (579) for the most scoring passes in NFL history, playoffs included.

DENVER WR EMMANUEL SANDERS. He has five touchdowns in his last four games vs. the Bengals and 187 yards and four TDs in his last two.

L.A. RAMS WR BRANDIN COOKS. With 36 yards Sunday, he becomes the first player in NFL history to have three 1,000-yard years in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.

CINCINNATI DE CARLOS DUNLAP. He has seven sacks in his last four starts vs. Denver.

GREEN BAY QB AARON RODGERS. He has nine TDs and one interception at home this year and averages 297.8 passing yards per game.

MINNESOTA WR ADAM THIELEN. With seven catches Sunday, he becomes only the third undrafted wide receiver in the common-draft era to have a season with 100 receptions. Wes Welker (five times) and Rod Smith (twice) are the others.

MIAMI QB RYAN TANNEHILL. He’s 7-0 in his last seven home games.

ATLANTA WR JULIO JONES. With 95 yards vs. Baltimore, he becomes the first player ever to produce 1,400-yard seasons five consecutive years.

KANSAS CITY QB PATRICK MAHOMES. In six road games this season, he’s thrown for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and averages 348.5 yard per. And now he gets to play … the Raiders.

CLEVELAND QB BAKER MAYFIELD. He can become the third quarterback in league history (Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner are the others) to produce passer ratings of 140 or better in three consecutive games (minimum 20 pass attempts).

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

Since 2004, 12 teams with losing records through 11 games made it to the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens have run for a franchise-record 509 yards over the past two games, both victories. At plus-67, the L.A. Rams have the league’s highest second-half scoring differential. Since 2002, the Patriots have the best inter-conference record (53-14) in the league. The Chicago Bears lead the league in interceptions (20), are tied for the league in forced fumbles (14) and are fourth in the NFC in sacks (34). Over the last eight games the Chargers lead the league in fewest points allowed (15.8 per). Under coach Bill O’Brien, Houston is 29-1 when leading at the half. The Vikings have allowed only four runs this season of 15 or more yards, best in the NFL. Pittsburgh is 26-8 in prime-time games at Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. The 49ers’ Matt Breida and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley are tied for the most runs of 20 or more yards. Each has 10.