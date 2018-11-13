NFL Stories

Turney: Ranking 50 best OLBs who weren’t edge rushers

(Bobby Bell photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs)

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To access this story just connect to the following link: http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-top-outside-linebackers-of-all-time.html )

John Turney of Pro Football Journal is an NFL historian who loves to dig deep into lists — ranking players according to positions and eras. So it should come as no surprise that he’s compiled a list of his top 50 outside linebackers not named Lawrence Taylor.

Essentially, he ranks this group as outside backers who weren’t pure edge rushers but who were more balanced, playing the run as well as the pass … which means no L.T. And he doesn’t start with Pittsburgh’s Jack Ham. He starts with Bobby Bell of the Chiefs.

To find out why … and to see who follows … just connect to the following link:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-top-outside-linebackers-of-all-time.html

 

