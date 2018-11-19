Von Miller: DeMarcus Ware’s “life-changing” impact on me

Denver linebacker Von Miller on Sunday made history, becoming the third player in league history to produce 10 or more sacks in seven of his first NFL seasons (Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware were the two others) and the fifth fastest to reach 100 sacks for his career.

Miller did it in his 121st game, including the playoffs.

Of course, that should come as no surprise. Von Miller is one of the game’s premier pass rushers, a guy who was named a Super Bowl MVP, Defensive Rookie of the Year and six-time All-Pro in his first seven NFL seasons. Plus, he’s someone who made a critical interception of Philip Rivers in Denver’s upset of the Chargers Sunday.

But Miller, who years ago patterned his game after Hall-of-Famer Derrick Thomas, said it was another pass rusher who helped make him what he is today … and that’s Ware, who signed with the Broncos in 2014.

“Playing with DeMarcus Ware was definitely life changing,” Miller said on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast. “I’m from Dallas, Tex., (and) the Cowboys are everything in Dallas. DeMarcus Ware … I modeled my game after him. I wore tape and gloves, just like he wore. I taped my wrists just like he did. I even wore the towel like he wore. I wanted to do everything just like DeMarcus.

“When the Cowboys let him go I texted my defensive coordinator, and I told him, ‘Hey, we need to get DeMarcus, no matter what.’ I was at Pensacola, Fla., at the time. I had just had ACL surgery, and I saw ‘DeMarcus Ware’ come across the ticker; I saw that they had let go of DeMarcus Ware. And I called my coach. I didn’t even text him. I called him and said, ‘Hey, whatever we can do to get DeMarcus, we need to do it.’ And we did.”

Smart move. First of all, it brought a premier pass rusher to the Broncos. Second, it paired him with Miller for three years. And, third, it allowed Miller to absorb everything he could from a veteran who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory.

But Miller said he pushed for the idea from the beginning, hoping the Broncos would act on his suggestion — more like a plea — to sign the free agent.

“I want to say, like, three hours after his name went across the ticker, it said we had signed him,” said Miller. “I had already become friends with DeMarcus. Right when I came into the league my very first preseason game was against the Dallas Cowboys, and, of course, I was looking across the line at DeMarcus. We talked after the game for a minute, and that’s where it all began.”

Now, of course, Miller is chasing Ware. With 100 career sacks, Miller is 38-1/2 behind his mentor, who is eighth on the all-time list.

“To be able to play with DeMarcus was definitely life-changing,” said Miller. “My locker was right next to his. And it was more than just learning moves and secrets on the field. He’s making sense over the course of his life. He has two beautiful kids. He’s a leader of men. Just to be around him and bounce ideas off of him and just talk life … it was really life changing for me.”