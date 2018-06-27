Who is the most deserving senior candidate for the Class of 2019 (Round 2)?

NFL players have a 25-year window of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as modern-era candidates. There is a five-year waiting period after a player retires before he becomes eligible. Then he has a 20-year window of eligibility.
If that window closes, the player moves into the senior pool – otherwise known as “the abyss.” Many of those in the abyss are worthy Hall of Fame candidates who never advanced to the finals, thus never had their careers discussed and debated by the full 48-member selection committee.
Last week we asked our listeners and readers of the Talk of Fame Network to identify the player most deserving of the one senior committee nomination for the Class of 2019. Linebacker Andy Russell of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the overwhelming winner from the slate of 10 candidates we presented.
But let’s pull back the curtain on the senior committee. There are more than 10 deserving candidates in the senior pool. Far more. So we’re going to offer up a second-slate of 10 senior candidates worthy of Hall of Fame discussion. Frankly, we could offer up a third, fourth and fifth slate of candidates — and we will in the coming weeks.
And therein lies the problem for the senior committee, of which myself and fellow Talk of Fame Network host Ron Borges are members. There are too many deserving candidates but too few slots for worthy candidates who have fallen through the cracks of the selection process.
So if this grouping was the slate of finalists for the one senior spot in the Class of 2019, who would be most deserving of that honor? Here are your options:
Cliff Branch. There are 11 Raiders from the 1970s in the Hall of Fame. The franchise’s Hall of Fame owner Al Davis long believed there should be 12 – Branch. An Olympic-caliber sprinter, Branch set the then NCAA 100-meter dash record in 1972 with a 10.0 clocking and was invited to the Olympic trials. But he elected to pursue a football career instead after being drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders. That speed became his calling card on the football field. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch in his 14-year career, helping the Raiders win three Super Bowls. He deposited 67 of his 501 career catches in the end zone for touchdowns. He went to four Pro Bowls but has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Mike Curtis. Curtis was the best player on a Baltimore defense that allowed the fewest points in an NFL championship season in 1968. That sent him to the first of his four Pro Bowls. He was the best player on the entire team in 1970 when the Colts won their first Super Bowl. That earned him the first of his two team MVP honors from the Colts. He went to the Pro Bowl as both a strongside linebacker and a middle backer, and finished his career with the expansion Seattle Seahawks as a weakside linebacker. Curtis was a team captain of both the Colts and Seahawks. He has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Pat Fischer. Voted one of the 70 greatest Redskins and a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Fischer played 17 seasons and 213 games at cornerback, which was at the record for his position at the time of his retirement. He intercepted 56 career passes, which ranks 18th all-time and ninth among pure corners. That ties him with Lem Barney, a Hall of Famer, and Charles Woodson, a soon-to-be Hall of Famer. Fischer overcame a huge obstacle – his size (5-9, 170 pounds) to go to three Pro Bowls and set an NFL record for cornerbacks with his 16 fumble recoveries. He has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Roman Gabriel. The NFL MVP in 1969. From 1967-1970, Gabriel quarterbacked the Los Angeles Rams to a 41-11-4 record and was voted to three Pro Bowls. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973 and led the NFL that season with 3,219 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He was voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year that year and was sent to his fourth Pro Bowl. He passed for 29,444 yards and 201 touchdowns in his career and also rushed for 1,304 yards and 30 more scores. Gabriel has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Charlie Hennigan. A wide receiver decades ahead of his time. Hennigan caught 100 yards in passes in 10 of Houston’s 14 games in 1961. That record stood for 34 years before Hall of Famer Michael Irvin posted 11 100-yard games for the Cowboys in 1995 in a 16-game season. Hennigan’s three 200-yard games that season still remain an NFL record 57 years later. His 1,746 yards receiving were another record that stood for 34 years before Hall of Famer Jerry Rice broke it, also in 1995, with 1,848 yards for the 49ers. In 1964, Hennigan caught 101 passes for an AFL-leading 1,584 yards and eight touchdowns. Those 101 receptions remained an NFL record for 20 years before Hall of Famer Art Monk caught 106 for the Washington Redskins in 1984 in a 16-game season. Yet Hennigan has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Chuck Howley. The MVP of Super Bowl V – the only player off a losing team ever so honored. Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry said, “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anybody better at linebacker than Chuck Howley.” His game was as versatile as it was complete. He intercepted six passes as a strongside linebacker in 1968 and five more as a weakside backer in 1971. He also had a career-best 5 ½ sacks in 1969. Howley intercepted two passes in Super Bowl V – one off Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas, the other off Earl Morrall – on his way to MVP honors. He chipped in two more takeaways in Super Bowl VI – intercepting a pass by Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese and recovering a fumble by Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka – to help the Cowboys win their first championship. Howley went to six Pro Bowls, intercepted 25 career passes and recovered 18 fumbles. But he has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Joe Klecko. A member of the New York Jets’ vaunted “Sack Exchange” in the 1970s, Klecko is the only defensive player in NFL history voted to the Pro Bowl at three different positions – end, tackle and nose tackle. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1981 when he led the league in sacks with 20 ½ from his end position. But Klecko ruptured a patella tendon in his right knee in 1982, which led to his move inside to tackle in 1983. Another knee injury in 1987 slowed him down further. Klecko’s jersey number 73 has been retired by the Jets and he has been enshrined in the franchise Ring of Honor. But he’s never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Bob Kuechenberg. A member of one of the best offensive lines in history. That blocking front powered the run-based Miami Dolphins to a perfect season in 1972 and back-to-back Super Bowl championships. Center Jim Langer has been enshrined in Canton, as has guard Larry Little. Kuechenberg has been an eight-time finalist who now finds himself in the senior pool. Kuechenberg went to six Pro Bowls, including one at left tackle when injuries forced him to change positions in 1978. Keuchenberg also played in Super Bowl VIII with a 10-inch metal rod in his forearm. Said Miami’s Hall of Fame coach Dan Shula: “Bob Kuechenberg did more to help my team win than any player I ever coached.” It should be noted that Shula coached Hall of Fame quarterbacks Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino.
Jim Marshall. There are two members of Minnesota’s Purple Eaters defense of the 1970s enshrined in Canton, end Carl Eller and tackle Alan Page. Minnesota’s Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant will tell you there should be a third – Marshall. He played more seasons (20) and more games (282) than any defensive lineman in NFL history and recovered more fumbles (29) than any defensive player in NFL history. He also sacked 128 quarterbacks. That’s more than Hall of Famers Derrick Thomas, Charles Haley, Andre Tippett, Fred Dean and Elvin Bethea. He has been a Hall of Fame finalist a single time (2004).
Ken Riley. Is the fifth all-time leading passer enshrined in Canton? Yes (Dan Marino). Is the fifth all-time leading receiver enshrined in Canton? Yes (Marvin Harrison). Is the fifth all-time sacker enshrined in Canton? Yes (Chris Doleman). How about the fifth all-time interceptor? Nope. That’s Riley, who intercepted 65 career passes, all with the Cincinnati Bengals. That also ranks him second among pure cornerbacks behind Hall of Famer Dick “Night Train” Lane. Riley led the NFL with nine interceptions in 1976 and again with nine more in his final season in 1983. But he was never selected to a Pro Bowl. He also recovered 18 fumbles and scored five touchdowns. Yet Riley has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Vote now!
From this list, the choice is easy for me: Chuck Howley. But I can get behind Cliff Branch for the HoF as well, and maybe Joe Klecko as well.
Mr Gosselin
In addition to your lists Round 1 and Round 2
http://www.talkoffamenetwork.com/10496-2/
Players
CANNOT NOT WRITE HISTORY OF PRO-FOOTBALL WITHOUT:
Duke Slater – Trailblazer
Roman Gabriel – Trailblazer (on 2nd list)
Jim Plunkett – Trailblazer
& consider
Johnny Robinson
Chuck Howley
Dave Grayson
Art Powell
Jack Tatum
Cliff Branch
Lester Hayes
Jim Marshall
Bob Kuechenberg
Mark Bavaro
Zach Thomas
to name a few, the person waiting longest should be considered first
some listed are on your lists here
Talk of Fame Network host Clark Judge also weighed in for Robinson.
There were 22 players voted to the 1960s NFL all-decade team and Robinson is the only one not yet enshrined. Pearson is one of only two members of the 1970s NFL all-decade team not enshrined with Harris being the other. Gradishar is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Anderson a former NFL MVP and four-time passing champion. Karras and Meador were all-decade selections in the 1960s.
“All are Hall of Fame worthy, with some more than others, but there is no one I can see who is more worthy than Johnny Robinson,” Judge said. “The guy’s in just about every Hall of Fame … the AFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, the LSU, Missouri and Louisiana Halls of Fame … but he’s not in Canton. The reason? I’m still trying to figure that out. It’s way past time to recognize not just one of the greatest AFL players of all time, but one of the best pro football players ever.”
Talk of Fame Network hosts Borges and Rick Gosselin both serve on the senior committee.
Johnny Robinson, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs (1960-1972)
Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick in 1960
7x Pro Bowls / All Star Selections (’63, ’64, ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’70)
7x First Team All Pro / All AFL Selections (’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70,’71)
2x Second Team All Pro / All AFL Selections (’63, ’64,) injury years
9x All Pro /All AFL in 10 seasons as safety. (first 2yrs. played offense)
3 AFL Championships ’62, ’66 ’69
Super Bowl IV Championship (played Super Bowl I and IV)
2x Interceptor of the Year ’66, ’70 (AFL & NFL)
Most Interception Return Yards Leader ’69
6 Top Ten Finishes: Interceptions ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70
4 Top Ten Finishes: Interception Return Yards ’65, ’66, ’69, ’70
57 Career Interceptions (3rd on all-time list at retirement)
Interception Return Yards: 741
18 career touchdowns
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s AFL All- Time Team
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Combined Team of the Decade 1960s
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s First All Pro First Team
6x Hall of Fame Finalist
All Time Super Bowl Team, Nominee
Ranked the third most effective pass interceptor of all time (only played 10 yrs defense / first 2 yrs on offense and averaged 5.7 in 10 years)
The Chiefs had a record of 35-1-1 when Robinson made an interception in the game. A real impact player. He made an interceptions in all three AFL Championships and in Super Bowl IV.
5x Interception leader of the Chiefs
His Team never lost a game to the Raiders, Chargers, Oilers, Broncos, Patriots, Jets or Dolphins when Robinson intercepted in a game.
Kansas City Chiefs All Time Team
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Team of the Century
LSU National Championship Football Team
Since retirement, Johnny Robinson opened a home for troubled youth. He owns and operates the Johnny Robinson’s Boys Home located in Monroe, Louisiana and is there working everyday. His life has been devoted to helping troubled kids. This is in line with the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s credos of public service of giving back to the communities. This is an opportunity for the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame to shine a positive light on itself buy spotlighting yet another example of one of its former star players being an upstanding, solid, contributing citizen, by promoting the cause Robinson cares so much about and one of which the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame seems to care greatly — troubled youth. A Hall of Fame induction, and the attendant publicity that goes with it, is a great opportunity for this. Johnny Robinson has lived a Hall of Fame life!
Johnny Robinson is every bit as deserving of Hall of Fame induction as any player who has ever achieved that honor. Simply put, Robinson has a gaudy resume and his accolades and play demonstrate that he is truly worthy of induction. He scored the highest with one other player in film play.
He has received many endorsements for 2019 HOF induction from
Lance Alworth, Don Maynard, Bobby Bell, Tom Flores, and many other players, coaches, sports media and authors.
“Simply put, Johnny Robinson is one of the greatest safeties that I ever faced. In fact, I can’t think of any that I’ve seen in the 50 years since that have been better. When we ran cross patterns against Kansas City, I knew that I was going to get hit hard. I had to prepare myself specifically for him, both mentally and physically. Johnny Robinson absolutely deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
Lance Alworth, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1978 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
Below are recent, 2018, quotes received from players, coaches and sports media endorsing the nomination of Johnny Robinson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
“Simply put, Johnny Robinson is one of the greatest safeties that I ever faced. In fact, I can’t think of any that I’ve seen in the 50 years since that have been better. When we ran cross patterns against Kansas City, I knew that I was going to get hit hard. I had to prepare myself specifically for him, both mentally and physically. Johnny Robinson absolutely deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”—Lance Alworth, San Diego Chargers, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1978 and Member of the AFL All-Time Team
“Johnny Robinson is one of the best to ever play the game and is long overdue for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a great and honorable player, and I never had to worry about taking a cheap shot from him. It was my honor to play against Johnny Robinson, and I would surely cast my vote for him.”—Don Maynard, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1987 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
“Johnny Robinson was one of the best defensive players Kansas City has ever seen. He was a marvel to play football with, and the best teammate you could ever hope to have. Johnny is most deserving of hall of fame recognition!”—Jim Lynch, Kansas City Chiefs
“I would play with Johnny Robinson any day and put him up against anybody. I put him at the top as a safety. Playing with Johnny was like having a coach on the field. It was great to play with a guy who was such a student of the game. Johnny Robinson should have been put in the hall of fame a long time ago.”—Bobby Bell, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
“He was a remarkable player at his position. A dynamite tackler and superb defender vs. the pass. Was the best at his position in the AFL!”—Ron Wolf, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2015, GM Green Bay Packers, past Raiders, Jets, Buccaneers franchises
“Johnny brought class and leadership to the free safety position. He was calm and disciplined and always prepared, rarely out of position. Without fanfare, he defined the position.”—Tom Flores, 10-Year AFL Player & Two-Time Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach
“I’ve got to take my hat off to Johnny Robinson. He, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier and Buck Buchanan are the ones who stick out in my mind when I think about the Chiefs. Johnny wasn’t as big as those other guys, but he was as sure a tackler as the Chiefs ever had. One of the very best.”—Paul Lowe, San Diego Chargers & Kansas City Chiefs
“Offense, defense, return teams…Johnny Robinson could do it all and do it well. Carried over his offensive skills catching and running with the ball to defense, an all-time great safety. Tough, fast and determined. What is a hall of fame without him?”—Chris Burford, Kansas City Chiefs
“Johnny Robinson, as one of the greatest defensive backs in pro football history, deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s not just because of his remarkable interception record, picking off 57 passes in 10 years as a safety, but also his uncanny intelligence as the air-traffic controller on the great Chiefs’ defense of the “60s and early “70s. Blessed with agility, grit, instincts and composure, he was one of the defining players of his era, justly earning his spot on the All-Time AFL team. All that’s left is his much-deserved bust next to his peers in Canton.”—Michael MacCambridge, Author, America’s Game
“Johnny Robinson was fantastic. There’s no doubt about it. When you watched him against the receivers on your team, and saw the respect they afforded him, you quickly understood how great a player he was.” –Bob Talamini, New York Jets, Houston Oilers, AFL All-Time Second Team
“Johnny Robinson was the most athletic defensive back in the league. He could also play wide receiver and running back and did at times. He should, without a doubt, be in the hall of fame.”—Tony Banfield, Houston Oilers
“Johnny Robinson was a fantastic safety and really controlled the great Chiefs defense of the 1960s. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs would not have been the Kansas City Chiefs without him. I have absolutely no reservations about saying that Johnny Robinson deserves induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. —Clem Daniels, Oakland Raiders, AFL Career Rushing Leader & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
Past quotes endorsing the nomination of Johnny Robinson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
“Induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a well overdue honor that Johnny Robinson exceedingly deserves. His leadership, physical abilities, character and person contribution to the game of football are very worthy of this honor.
I have never competed against a more clever free safety during my 16-year career. In addition to leading a World Championship team, he brought the position to a higher standard of play as was apparent by his seven-time Pro Bowl achievement. He is an amazing credit to the game of football from playing a Super Bowl with three broken ribs to being the interception leader five times while with the Kansas City Chiefs. His dedication is clear by being one of only 20 players who was in the American Football League for its entire 10-year existence. The role of a safety was redefined as Johnny gained the respect of his teammates as well as his fans.”—John Hadl, San Diego Chargers
“Johnny Robinson was as complete a safety as ever played. He was as valuable as Len Dawson, Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell, all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.”—Hank Stram, Texans/Chiefs head coach 1960-1974 and Hall of Fame Class of 2003
Johnny Robinson was a six-time First Team All-Pro selection, three-time Second Team All-Pro selection and seven Pro Bowls. He is credited by many to have redefined the role of safety in modern professional football. His career was more than spectacular. He was the consummate team player who did whatever it took to help his team win. His statistics do not lie, and his impact on the game of professional football is immeasurable.
“Johnny Robinson is at the top of my list of the greatest and revered football players of all time. He deserves to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that is long overdue.” –Me
I just read what Lance Alworth and others had to say about Johnny Robinson. Very impressive. Those endorsements are hard to dismiss. When players from other teams speak about how great you are then its time to take notice. Robinson certainly has all the credentials for a Hall of Fame member. No doubt about it. I checked his stats and he is super. I think the what two of the senior committee voters wrote earlier today sums it up best. He was simply great, perhaps arguably the greatest safety to ever play the game. Its time for Johnny Robinson to take his rightful place among the elite of the game. The Pro Football Hall of Fame would finally get a man who has lived a Hall of Fame life!
After all that I’ve seen and read I have to go with Johnny Robinson for 2019 Senior Candidate. I think many feel that its his time now that Jerry Kramer has been inducted. Robinson is the only player left on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Combined Team of the Decade 1960s without a bust in Canton now that Kramer is in. He was a superstar during his career. Great man after football too. Established the Johnny Robinson’s Boys Home for troubled youth and is there everyday.