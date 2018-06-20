Who should be the senior candidate for the Class of 2019?

Since establishing a senior committee in 1972, the Hall of Fame has enshrined 44 senior candidates. Since 2010, every senior candidate nominated has been enshrined except one – 1950s all-decade guard Dick Stanfel. He was turned down in 2012 but was subsequently enshrined in 2016 when he was again nominated.
Linebacker Robert Brazile and guard Jerry Kramer were the two senior candidates in the Class of 2018. There is only one senior candidate scheduled for the Class of 2019. So who should get that nomination? That’s the subject of our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll. Who deserves to be the 45th nominee from the senior committee. Here are your options…and candidates:
Ken Anderson. A four-time NFL passing champion (two each in the 1970s and 1980s), an NFL MVP (1981) and a Super Bowl appearance (1982). Anderson also became the first quarterback of the modern era to complete 70 percent of his passes in a single season. He threw 197 touchdown passes in his 16-year career and also rushed for 20 scores.
Randy Gradishar. The 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Gradishar was the 14th overall pick of the 1974 draft by the Denver Broncos who stepped into the starting lineup in his second season and went on to collect a franchise-record 2,049 tackles. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls in his 10-year career and was a first-team all-pro inside linebacker in 1977-78.
Cliff Harris. There were 22 positions players selected to the 1970s NFL all-decade first team and 20 have been enshrined in Canton. The two that haven’t? Cowboys Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson. An undrafted college free agent from tiny Ouachita Baptist, Harris became a starter in his second season and went to the Pro Bowl in six of his final nine seasons. Harris also returned punts and kickoffs early in his career, averaging 25.7 yards per career kickoff return and 6.3 yards per punt.
Winston Hill. Spent his career protecting Joe Namath’s blind side with the New York Jets. Hill went to four AFL All-Star games, then four Pro Bowls after the merger. Light afoot – Hill was a prep tennis champion in his home state of Texas — he played 15 seasons and at one point started 174 consecutive games. Hill, who passed away in 2016, has been enshrined in the Jets’ Ring of Honor.
Alex Karras. One of three all-decade defensive tackles for the 1960s but the only one not enshrined in Canton. Both Bob Lilly and Merlin Olsen were first-ballot selections but Karras has never even been a finalist. Karras played one fewer season than Warren Sapp but had one more sack (97 ½) – and Karras played in an era when NFL teams ran the ball far more than they threw. Sapp, by the way, was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Eddie Meador. One of four NFL all-decade safeties for the 1960s, Meador still holds franchise records of the Los Angeles Rams for interceptions (46) and blocked kicks (10). But like Karras, he has never been a Hall finalist so his candidacy has never been discussed by the selection committee. Meador was voted to six Pro Bowls in his 12-year career as both a cornerback and safety.
Tommy Nobis. The first overall pick of the expansion Atlanta Falcons in 1966, Nobis became a walk-in starter who set a franchise record with 294 tackles as a rookie. He went to the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons before suffering a knee injury in the opening month of the 1969 season. So impressive was Nobis in his first four seasons that he was voted to the 1960s NFL all-decade team. Knee injuries and subsequent surgeries to both his left and right knee slowed his career but could not prevent him from making five Pro-Bowl teams.
Drew Pearson. From the 1930s through the 1990s, there were 16 first-team NFL all-decade selections at wide receiver. Fifteen of them have been enshrined in Canton. Pearson is the only one still without a bust. And he has never even been a finalist. Pearson led the NFC in receptions in 1977 and was on the receiving end of one of the most famous passes in NFL history, the Hail Mary from Roger Staubach that upset the Vikings in the 1975 playoffs.
Johnny Robinson. With Jerry Kramer now enshrined in Canton, only one position player selected to the first-team 1960s all-decade team remains without a bust – Robinson. He began his career with the fledgling Dallas Texans as a running back but after two seasons moved to safety. He played there for his final 10 and intercepted 57 passes, which ties him for 13th all-time. He led the AFL with 10 interceptions in 1966 and then led the NFL, again with 10, in the first season of the merged leagues in 1970. He went to seven Pro Bowls and helped the Texans/Chiefs win three AFL championships and a Super Bowl.
Andy Russell. Russell arrived in Pittsburgh in 1963 during the pre-Super Bowl era. Translation: bad football. After a two-year stint in the military in 1964-65, Russell returned to start the final 11 seasons of his career. He was the team MVP one season (1971) and the team’s defensive MVP in two others (1968, 1970). Russell served as defensive captain of the Steelers the final 10 seasons of his career and went to the Pro Bowl the final six years of his career. He started on two Super Bowl champions.
Vote now!
10 Comments
The NFL as per usual forgets anything that has happened more than five years ago. Some of the names listed and I am sure there are more if we think about it that should be in the HOF…more so than who has entered the hall lately.
The NFL doesn’t even count NFL Championships anymore…they refer to the Green Bay Packers as four-time Super Bowl Champions instead of 13-time NFL Champions…Super Bowls are merely NFL Championships, and had the AFL not come along…it would still be called the NFL Championship Game.
I say let’s induct more of the legacy players…bring back the game’s history…the legends that help build the monopoly that the NFL is today.
Johnny Robinson, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs (1960-1972)
Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick in 1960
7x Pro Bowls / All Star Selections (’63, ’64, ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’70)
6x First Team All Pro / All AFL Selections (’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70)
3x Second Team All Pro / All AFL Selections (’63, ’64, ’71) injury years
9x All Pro /All AFL in 10 seasons as safety. (first 2yrs. played offense)
3 AFL Championships ’62, ’66 ’69
Super Bowl IV Championship (played Super Bowl I and IV)
2x Interceptor of the Year ’66, ’70 (AFL & NFL)
Most Interception Return Yards Leader ’69
6 Top Ten Finishes: Interceptions ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70
4 Top Ten Finishes: Interception Return Yards ’65, ’66, ’69, ’70
57 Career Interceptions (3rd on all-time list at retirement)
Interception Return Yards: 741
17 career touchdowns
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s AFL All- Time Team
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Combined Team of the Decade 1960s
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s First All Pro First Team
6x Hall of Fame Finalist
All Time Super Bowl Team, Nominee
Ranked the third most effective pass interceptor of all time (only played 10 yrs defense / first 2 yrs on offense) Only two HOF members have a higher rating compared to Robinson’s 5.7 average and both played longer on defense.)
The Chiefs had a record of 35-1-1 when Robinson made an interception in the game. A real impact player. He made an interceptions in all three AFL Championships and in Super Bowl IV.
5x Interception leader of the Chiefs
His Team never lost a game to the Raiders, Chargers, Oilers, Broncos, Patriots, Jets or Dolphins when Robinson intercepted in a game.
Kansas City Chiefs All Time Team
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Team of the Century
LSU National Championship Football Team
Since retirement, Johnny Robinson opened a home for troubled youth. He owns and operates the Johnny Robinson’s Boys Home located in Monroe, Louisiana and is there working everyday. His life has been devoted to helping troubled kids. This is in line with the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s credos of public service of giving back to the communities. This is an opportunity for the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame to shine a positive light on itself buy spotlighting yet another example of one of its former star players being an upstanding, solid, contributing citizen, by promoting the cause Robinson cares so much about and one of which the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame seems to care greatly — troubled youth. A Hall of Fame induction, and the attendant publicity that goes with it, is a great opportunity for this. Johnny Robinson has lived a Hall of Fame life!
Johnny Robinson is every bit as deserving of Hall of Fame induction as any player who has ever achieved that honor. Simply put, Robinson has a gaudy resume and his accolades and play demonstrate that he is truly worthy of induction. He scored the highest with one other player in film play.
He has received many endorsements for 2019 HOF induction from
Lance Alworth, Don Maynard, Bobby Bell, Tom Flores, and many other players, coaches, sports media and authors.
“Simply put, Johnny Robinson is one of the greatest safeties that I ever faced. In fact, I can’t think of any that I’ve seen in the 50 years since that have been better. When we ran cross patterns against Kansas City, I knew that I was going to get hit hard. I had to prepare myself specifically for him, both mentally and physically. Johnny Robinson absolutely deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
Lance Alworth, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1978 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
My choice would be Johnny Robinson, but I wouldn’t complain if any of these folks except Nobis or Russell got the nod. The reason I’m not in favor of Nobis or Russell is that there are tons of LBs who I think are more deserving: Howley, Baughan, Gradishar, Fortunato, Grantham, Forester, Stratton… the list just goes on.
Far, far too many deserving Senior candidates, sorry to say.
Any further news on the possibility of an expanded Senior pool for 2020? Just curious. It’s badly needed.
And there isthe annual whine fest about nobis and Russell from Bach it’s getting old
Chuck Howley is the only player with 5 first team AP NFL All Pro selections in the 20th Century Super Bowl era who’s not in the HoF. Of the 10 men with such accolades the other 9 are already in Canton. So are almost all eligible players with 5 first team All Pro selections from any era, even the early decades. Every player from the entire 20th Century with 6 or more first team NFL All Pro selections is in the HoF, as are the vast majority with 4 first team selections. Having 5 or more first team All Pro selections is an even better indicator of making Canton than All Decade status is. That means you were voted the very best at your position in the entire league for at least fully half a decade.
Howley also has 6 Pro Bowls, which, along with his first team All Pro selections, are spread across 7 different accolade seasons. Howley was the first defensive player to earn Super Bowl MVP honors, and still the only MVP to come from the losing team. Always the classy team-first competitor, Howley rejected the award. He was considered for MVP again the following year when the Cowboys defeated the Dolphins 24-3 in SB VI, still the only time a SB team has held its opponent without a TD. Howley’s early fumble recovery tilted momentum the Cowboys’ way and set the tone for the game. His late interception of Griese and 41 yard return set up the final score and sealed the win. If the Dolphins had scored on that drive it would have been 17-10 with several minutes left and a whole different ballgame. Little wonder that during the broadcast Pat Summerall said that in the prior days when he had asked the Dolphins which Cowboy they respect the most Chuck Howley’s name came up most often. Howley was a smart player, a physical tackler, a collegiate wrestler and gymnast, and collegiate sprinter who flew all over the field making impactful plays. Howley is still the only athlete in WVU history to letter in 5 different sports.
He’s in the exclusive 20/20 club with 26.5 sacks and 25 interceptions.
Howley’s 43 combined takeaways rank 2nd in NFL history among OLBs.
According to Pro Football Researchers, Bob Lilly and Chuck Howley were the two defensive players given special leeway to operate more freely within the rigid Landry system. They cite assistant Dick Nolan (future 49ers head coach) as estimating that Howley’s instincts were about 90% of the time. A sampling of his many other feats include returning a fumble 97 yards for a TD and once catching Leroy Kelly from behind despite the HoF RB having a 10 yard head start.
While Howley was bizarrely left off the 60s All Decade team despite being overwhelmingly qualified, timing is an issue, his career peak straddled decades, and his resume only got stronger in the 70s. Respected football historian John Turney (often cited by this site) recently named Chuck Howley first team All Decade OLB on his 1965-1975 team, alongside legends Dick Butkus and Bobby Bell, and ahead of HoFers Dave Robinson, Dave Wilcox, and Chris Hanburger.
John Turney flat out said on the Pro Football Journal site that, “Chuck Howley should be in the HOF.”
People seemed to assume back then that he would be in the HoF, judging by how quickly Dallas made him the 4th member of its exclusive Ring of Honor only 4 years after he retired. He’s the greatest 4-3 linebacker in franchise history and only 3 Cowboys have more first team All Pro selections, Bob Lilly (7), Randy White (7), and Larry Allen (6), all first ballot HoFers.
Not only is Howley more qualified than anyone in your poll but he’s older than any of them and still alive while some of them have passed away, meaning if he’s inducted soon he could still enjoy it. And yet Howley has never even been a finalist and had his case heard “in the room”. Which makes one wonder why he’s bizarrely omitted from the options in your poll. Howley should have been included instead of Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson, unless the INTENT was to split the Cowboys vote while sheltering Robinson (and dark horse Andy Russell, LOL) from more serious competition. But that would be a cynical suggestion.
I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you had some different factor for again excluding Howley that seemed reasonable in your head.
What was it?
That should read that Nolan estimated that Howley’s instincts were RIGHT about 90% of the time.
Mr Gosselin
In addition to your list
http://www.talkoffamenetwork.com/10496-2/
Players
CANNOT NOT WRITE HISTORY OF PRO-FOOTBALL WITHOUT EITHER ONE
Roman Gabriel – Trailblazer
Jim Plunkett – Trailblazer
&
Dave Grayson
Jack Tatum
Cliff Branch
Lester Hayes
Jim Marshall
Bob Kuechenberg
Mark Bavaro
Zach Thomas
to name a few, the person waiting longest should be considered first
Randy Gradishar! He is on of many overlooked Broncos. Compare his stats to other LBs of his day. He is without doubt deserving.
Johnny Robinson, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs (1960-1972)
Johnny Robinson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
6x First Team All Pro, 3x Second Team All Pro
7x Pro Bowls
57 career interceptions
18 career touchdowns
168 games
3x AFL Championships
Super Bowl IV Champions (played Super Bowl I & IV)
Pro Football Hall of Fame AFL All-Time Team
Pro Football Hall of Fame Combined Team of the Decade 1960s
Kansas City Chiefs All-Time Team
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
All-Time Super Bowl Team, Nominee
Below are recent, 2018, quotes received from players, coaches and sports media endorsing the nomination of Johnny Robinson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
“Simply put, Johnny Robinson is one of the greatest safeties that I ever faced. In fact, I can’t think of any that I’ve seen in the 50 years since that have been better. When we ran cross patterns against Kansas City, I knew that I was going to get hit hard. I had to prepare myself specifically for him, both mentally and physically. Johnny Robinson absolutely deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”—Lance Alworth, San Diego Chargers, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1978 and Member of the AFL All-Time Team
“Johnny Robinson is one of the best to ever play the game and is long overdue for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a great and honorable player, and I never had to worry about taking a cheap shot from him. It was my honor to play against Johnny Robinson, and I would surely cast my vote for him.”—Don Maynard, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1987 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
“Johnny Robinson was one of the best defensive players Kansas City has ever seen. He was a marvel to play football with, and the best teammate you could ever hope to have. Johnny is most deserving of hall of fame recognition!”—Jim Lynch, Kansas City Chiefs
“I would play with Johnny Robinson any day and put him up against anybody. I put him at the top as a safety. Playing with Johnny was like having a coach on the field. It was great to play with a guy who was such a student of the game. Johnny Robinson should have been put in the hall of fame a long time ago.”—Bobby Bell, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
“He was a remarkable player at his position. A dynamite tackler and superb defender vs. the pass. Was the best at his position in the AFL!”—Ron Wolf, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2015, GM Green Bay Packers, past Raiders, Jets, Buccaneers franchises
“Johnny brought class and leadership to the free safety position. He was calm and disciplined and always prepared, rarely out of position. Without fanfare, he defined the position.”—Tom Flores, 10-Year AFL Player & Two-Time Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach
“I’ve got to take my hat off to Johnny Robinson. He, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier and Buck Buchanan are the ones who stick out in my mind when I think about the Chiefs. Johnny wasn’t as big as those other guys, but he was as sure a tackler as the Chiefs ever had. One of the very best.”—Paul Lowe, San Diego Chargers & Kansas City Chiefs
“Offense, defense, return teams…Johnny Robinson could do it all and do it well. Carried over his offensive skills catching and running with the ball to defense, an all-time great safety. Tough, fast and determined. What is a hall of fame without him?”—Chris Burford, Kansas City Chiefs
“Johnny Robinson, as one of the greatest defensive backs in pro football history, deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s not just because of his remarkable interception record, picking off 57 passes in 10 years as a safety, but also his uncanny intelligence as the air-traffic controller on the great Chiefs’ defense of the “60s and early “70s. Blessed with agility, grit, instincts and composure, he was one of the defining players of his era, justly earning his spot on the All-Time AFL team. All that’s left is his much-deserved bust next to his peers in Canton.”—Michael MacCambridge, Author, America’s Game
“Johnny Robinson was fantastic. There’s no doubt about it. When you watched him against the receivers on your team, and saw the respect they afforded him, you quickly understood how great a player he was.” –Bob Talamini, New York Jets, Houston Oilers, AFL All-Time Second Team
“Johnny Robinson was the most athletic defensive back in the league. He could also play wide receiver and running back and did at times. He should, without a doubt, be in the hall of fame.”—Tony Banfield, Houston Oilers
“Johnny Robinson was a fantastic safety and really controlled the great Chiefs defense of the 1960s. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs would not have been the Kansas City Chiefs without him. I have absolutely no reservations about saying that Johnny Robinson deserves induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. —Clem Daniels, Oakland Raiders, AFL Career Rushing Leader & Member of the AFL All-Time Team
Past quotes endorsing the nomination of Johnny Robinson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
“Induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a well overdue honor that Johnny Robinson exceedingly deserves. His leadership, physical abilities, character and person contribution to the game of football are very worthy of this honor.
I have never competed against a more clever free safety during my 16-year career. In addition to leading a World Championship team, he brought the position to a higher standard of play as was apparent by his seven-time Pro Bowl achievement. He is an amazing credit to the game of football from playing a Super Bowl with three broken ribs to being the interception leader five times while with the Kansas City Chiefs. His dedication is clear by being one of only 20 players who was in the American Football League for its entire 10-year existence. The role of a safety was redefined as Johnny gained the respect of his teammates as well as his fans.”—John Hadl, San Diego Chargers
“Johnny Robinson was as complete a safety as ever played. He was as valuable as Len Dawson, Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell, all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.”—Hank Stram, Texans/Chiefs head coach 1960-1974 and Hall of Fame Class of 2003
Johnny Robinson was a six-time First Team All-Pro selection, three-time Second Team All-Pro selection and seven Pro Bowls. He is credited by many to have redefined the role of safety in modern professional football. His career was more than spectacular. He was the consummate team player who did whatever it took to help his team win. His statistics do not lie, and his impact on the game of professional football is immeasurable.
“Johnny Robinson is at the top of my list of the greatest and revered football players of all time. He deserves to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that is long overdue.” –Me
Although I’m a little lukewarm toward Drew Pearson, I’d be fine with any of these players getting in . Robinson gets my vote for #1. Not sure why he’s never been a senior nominee after being eligible so long and coming so close as a modern candidate.
Why isn’t Chuck Howley on the list? If I could personally chose any eligible player to be the next senior inductee, it’d be him. He’s a tremendous oversight.
I probably shouldn’t get started, but….Billy Howton? Lemar Parrish? Quite a few other names I’d rank ahead of the guys on this very strong list. Just goes to show that they really need to do something about the senior backlog.